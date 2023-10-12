6 Best anime to watch on Netflix: Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Death Note should be in your watchlist

Anime fever is all across and the world is discovering this plethora of storytelling. With this, it is no longer a time when the fans look around for the streaming details of the shows. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, and Hulu, all have licensed a number of shows. For today, we have listed all the anime you can watch without having to take any other subscriptions. Here are six anime that you can enjoy on Netflix!

1. Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)

4 Seasons

Production Studio: ufotable

With Demon Slayer, follow the journey of Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy turned demon slayer, as he seeks to avenge his family and battles terrifying demons. Known for its stunning animation and intense action scenes, this series is a must-watch for its captivating story and memorable characters.

2. Death Note

Seasons/Episodes: 1 Season (37 episodes)

Production Studio: Madhouse

Release Year: 2006

Dive into a psychological thriller that follows Light Yagami, a high school student who gains the power to kill anyone whose name he writes in a mysterious notebook. As he takes justice into his own hands, a cat-and-mouse game with the enigmatic detective L unfolds in Death Note.

3. Jujutsu Kaisen

Seasons/Episodes: 1 Season (24 episodes) - Season 2 ongoing

Production Studio: MAPPA

Release Year: 2020

Jujutsu Kaisen is an action-packed supernatural series that blends dark themes with incredible battles. Follow Yuji Itadori as he enters a world of curses and sorcery to save humanity from dark forces.

4. Naruto

Seasons/Episodes: 9 Seasons (220 episodes), followed by Naruto: Shippuden with 21 Seasons (500 episodes)

Production Studio: Pierrot

Release Windows: 2002 (Naruto), 2007 (Naruto: Shippuden)

As one knows, Naruto is a timeless classic that follows the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with dreams of becoming the Hokage. With its endearing characters and epic ninja battles, this series has captured the hearts of many.

5. Chainsaw Man

Seasons/Episodes: 1 Season (12 Episodes)

Production Studio: MAPPA Studio

Release Year: October 2022

The biggest surprise of recent years was Chainsaw Man. This anime offers a unique take on supernatural horror. It's the story of a young man who becomes a devil hunter with a chainsaw as his weapon, delving into a world of grotesque horrors and intense battles.

6. One Punch Man

Seasons/Episodes: 2 Seasons (24 episodes)

Production Studio: Madhouse (Season 1), J.C. Staff (Season 2)

Release Years: Season 1 (2015), Season 2 (2019)

For this, One Punch Man delivers a humorous take on the superhero genre. Saitama can defeat any enemy with a single punch, but he's on a quest to find a worthy opponent, creating a hilarious and action-packed journey.

Some of the other shows that you can enjoy on Netflix as of October 2023 are Hunter X Hunter, Assassination Classroom, My Hero Academia, Spy X Family, Komi Can't Communicate, and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure!

