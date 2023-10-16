6 Best Manga for beginners ranked: Death Note, Demon Slayer and Spy X Family are must-reads

If you are struggling to find the right manga to start with, we have just the list for you. With the world of anime getting its stories everywhere, fans are looking forward to knowing the original material that the stories come from. However, not knowing where to start is something that can be a hefty task. Without taking much of your time, here is a list of the top 6 manga that you can read as a beginner!

1. Death Note

Death Note is a psychological thriller manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata. It tells the story of Light Yagami, a high school student who discovers a notebook that can be used to kill anyone whose name is written in it. Light uses the Death Note to try to create a perfect world, but he soon finds himself hunted by the police and a mysterious detective known as L.

Where to read: Viz Media

Number of chapters: 108 Chapters

2. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is an action-adventure manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. It tells the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy whose family is murdered by demons. Tanjiro becomes a demon slayer himself and sets out to find a way to cure his sister Nezuko, who has been turned into a demon.

Where to read: Viz Media

Number of chapters: 205 Chapters

3. Spy x Family

Spy x Family is a comedy-action manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo. It tells the story of Loid Forger, a spy who is tasked with creating a fake family in order to carry out a mission. Loid adopts a young girl named Anya and marries a woman named Yor, who is secretly an assassin. The three of them must learn to live together as a family while also keeping their true identities hidden from each other.

Where to read: Viz Media

Number of chapters: 88 chapters (October 2023)

4. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is a dark fantasy manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. It tells the story of humanity's fight against giant humanoid creatures known as Titans. Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlert join the Survey Corps, a military unit that specializes in fighting Titans after Eren's mother is killed by a Titan.

Where to read: Kodansha USA

Number of chapters: 139 Chapters

5. Uzumaki

Uzumaki is a horror manga series written and illustrated by Junji Ito. It tells the story of a small town that is cursed by spiral patterns. The townspeople begin to suffer from strange and disturbing symptoms, and the spirals start to appear everywhere.

Where to read: Viz Media

Number of chapters: 199 Chapters

6. Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man is a dark fantasy manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto. It tells the story of Denji, a young man who is bonded to a chainsaw demon named Pochita. Denji becomes a Chainsaw Man himself and is hired by the government to hunt down devils.

Where to read: Viz Media

Number of chapters: 145 chapters (October 2023)

