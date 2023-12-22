6 Best Yuri Anime to watch; Do not miss Aoi Hana and Bloom Into You

LGBTQ+ themes are nothing new in anime as there are dozens of works you can find in this genre based on your preferences. Yuri, which technically refers to explicit girls’ love anime, is also a very popular one. But keeping that aside, Girls love or shoujo ai works are being popularized nowadays as more and more people want to see sweet romance stories between women. Here are some of the best Yuri anime for you to watch if you are interested in the genre.

Aoi Hana (2009)

Aoi Hana, also known as Sweet Blue Flowers is a coming of age Yuri anime based on Takako Shimura’s manga of the same name. It retells the story of a young lesbian girl named Fumi Manjome, who starts a new term at an all girls’ high school and a romance starts to bloom between her and one of her seniors, Yasuko Sugimoto. She also reconnects with her childhood best friend Akira Okudaira, who is also attending another all girl’s school. The short anime series that came out in 2009 is a very relatable first love story and the inner turmoil that comes with accepting one’s sexual identity is also portrayed very well in the anime.

Liz and the Bluebird (2018)

Based on Ayano Takeda’s manga series Sound!Euphonium and its eponymous anime series, Liz and the Bluebird is a 2018 animated yuri film that focuses on two side characters from the first season of the show. Even though it is a spin-off, the movie can be watched on its own as it tells the story of Nozomi Kasaki and Mizore Yoroizuka who are the flutist and oboist in their school’s concert band. When the girls start to appear into each other’s thoughts a little too much, they have to come to terms with their feelings for each other that feel more than just friendship. If you love the Sound!Euphonium anime, you should definitely watch this bittersweet movie that will make your heart ache.

Strawberry Panic (2006)

Strawberry Panic is a 2006 yuri anime based on a series of light novels. It revolves around a girl named Aoi Nagisa that transfers to an all girls’ catholic school and stirs up a lot of controversy when she is involved in some incidents with the school’s ‘star’ students Shizuma Hanazono. The series delves into themes like high school politics and social hierarchy and even a love triangle. In the end, it is a pretty relatable yuri anime with slice-of-life themes that people are going to enjoy.

Adachi to Shimamura (2020)

Adachi to Shimamura is a 2020 short anime series based on a yuri light novel series of the same name. This anime tells the story of Hougetsu Shimamura, an extroverted high school student and Sakura Adachi, a quiet introvert. Despite the difference in personality, the two girls fall into a sweet friendship over shared interests. But Adachi dreams about kissing Shimamura, and things start to feel a little different between them. This sweet budding love story between two students as they discover themselves and learn more about each other makes it a great coming of age romance.

Kase-san and Morning Glories (2018)

Kase-san and Morning Glories is a 2018 yuri animated film based on a manga series called Kase-san, by Hiromi Takashima. It tells the story of a shy high school student Yui Yamada, who keeps herself busy with the school’s gardening committee work. But her life changes once she runs into the school star track and field athlete Tomoka Kase. The two fall in love and begin a romantic relationship, but things are not as easy for them as they hoped. It’s a sweet love story told in a realistic but romantic way.

Bloom Into You (2018)

Based on Nio Nakatani’s yuri manga Yagate Kimi ni Naru, Bloom Into You is a love story revolving around a girl named Yuu Koito. Yuu, who has always been in love with romance novels, mangas, and love songs, feels disappointed when she gets a confession from a boy but feels nothing. Now in high school, she sees one of her seniors, Touko Nanami, turn down a suitor with grace and poise. Entranced, Yuu asks for Nanami’s advice, but her life turns upside down when Nanami ends up confessing to her instead. Telling the story of a sweet high school love of a girl who is obsessed with romance and now has to manage a romance of her own that’s of a different nature than the ones she read about.

