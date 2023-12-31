6 most anticipated anime sequels of 2024 featuring Demon Slayer Season 4 and Classroom of the Elite Season 3

The growing interest in anime showed its full colors as millions of people tuned in to watch the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen in 2023. Other anime series like Buddy Daddies, Bleach TYBW part 2, Blue Lock, Hell’s Paradise, Demon Slayer season 3, and the final season on Attack on Titan all gathered a large audience and caused quite a ruckus on the internet. But the fans are all waiting for their favorite anime series/ movies to come back again in 2024. Here are some of the most awaited sequels that people are the most eager for.

Blue Exorcist season 3

The second season of Blue Exorcist came out six years ago in 2017. Since then, fans of the series have been eagerly waiting for its return. Well their prayers have been answered as the third season of the anime, covering the Shimane Illuminati Saga, is airing in Japan on 6th January of 2024. The arc, that covers volume 10-15 of the manga, will have a lot of twists and turns, and will focus on the relationship between Yukio and Rin.

Haikyuu Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump

One of the most revered sports anime Haikyuu, based on the volleyball manga of the same name by Haruichi Furudate is bringing its much awaited Battle of the Garbage Dump in a film format to the screen in 2024. The movie, as the name suggests, will cover the high-stakes volleyball match in the Nationals between Karasuno and Nekoma high school volleyball teams. People have been eagerly waiting for the series to return after its 4th season in 2020, but they will get a two-part movie instead. The first part of which will come out in February 2024.

Advertisement

Classroom of the Elite season 3

The first season of Classroom of the Elite came out in 2017. Since then, the series went into a long hiatus and the second season only came out in 2022. Fans are elated to learn that they only have a few more weeks as the third season is coming out in January of 2024. The next season of this fantastic psychological thriller will be centered around the first-year exams.

My Hero Academia season 7

The 6th season of the famous anime My Hero Academia covered the Paranormal Liberation War arc from the manga. Revered as the greatest story arc in the series, the anime gained even more fans due to its fantastic action sequences and narration. The 7th season, which will cover the story after the destruction of the Paranormal Liberation War arc is set to come out in May of 2024.

Demon Slayer season 4

Famous for its fantastic animation and great voice acting, the Demon Slayer anime far surpassed its original manga in popularity. It is still continuously gaining new fans from across the globe with each of its new seasons. The third season which covered the Swordsmith Village arc and the 4th season, set to come out in April of 2024, will cover the Hashira Training arc, which is a short arc before the final battle of the Infinity Castle arc. As one of the most famous shonen anime adaptations of this age, Demon Slayer fans are eagerly waiting for the 4th season of the anime.

Advertisement

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3

The Bleach anime probably had one of the longest hiatus periods of 10 years before returning to the screens in 2022 with its final arc- The Thousand-Year Blood War arc. The last arc will come out in 4 parts, the third of which will be released in 2024. As it is one of the biggest releases of the decade, Bleach TYBW part 3 is likely to take the anime world by storm again.