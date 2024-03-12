7th Time Loop Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

This fantasy anime revolves around Princess Rishe, who seeks happiness in her seventh life but discovers her intended groom was her past-life assassin, sparking turmoil. In previous episodes, Rishe bonds with Prince Arnold through sword fighting, aided by her former teacher turned alchemist, Michel. Meanwhile, Arnold negotiates military aid with Kyle. Find out more about 7th Time Loop Episode 11’s release date, where to stream it, the expected plot, and a quick recap of the previous episode here.

7th Time Loop Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

The highly anticipated 7th Time Loop Episode 11, produced by Studio Kai, is set to premiere on Crunchyroll. Mark your calendars for the global release of 7th Time Loop Episode 11 on Sunday, March 17, 2024. Catch it at the following times: 7:15 AM PT, 10:15 AM ET, 3:15 PM GMT/BST, and 4:15 PM CET.

Watch exclusively on Crunchyroll, where new episodes are available with subscription packages tailored to your budget, offering a free 14-day trial. Don't miss the unfolding saga as Rishe navigates her fate to carve out a blissful existence amid past grievances.

Expected plot in 7th Time Loop Episode 11

Rishe's alliance with Kyle suggests she is actively strategizing and forming her own plans, possibly aiming to carve out her destiny independent of Arnold's influence. We should see her influence grow in 7th Time Loop Episode 11.

Michel's plans to sell Black Powder to Arnold could lead to tensions and conflicts in 7th Time Loop Episode 11, especially with Rishe due to their shared history and the implications of the Black Powder. Moreover, Theodore's amusement at Rishe's request for assistance implies his willingness to aid her in her rebellious actions.

7th Time Loop Episode 10 recap

In 7th Time Loop Episode 10, titled A Sweetly Fragrant Cigarette Is Lit, Michel seeks to discuss alchemy with Arnold, hinting at his intentions to further their knowledge in the field. Meanwhile, Rishe faces internal turmoil as the looming war threatens her sense of security and progress. She struggles during training, hindered by her fears of the impending conflict.

Lawvine shares his concerns with Rishe, revealing the tragedy of losing his son in a previous war, adding weight to the gravity of the situation. Observing Rishe's struggles, Arnold recognizes her but chooses not to reveal his identity to Lawvine. Instead, he privately confronts Rishe, finding amusement in her predicament and allowing her to continue training under strict conditions of secrecy.

During a conversation with Kyle, Rishe gains insights into Arnold's complex character, learning of his willingness to commit acts of cruelty for the greater good, as evidenced by his past actions in ending conflicts swiftly. Encouraged by this newfound understanding, Rishe allies with Kyle.

Meanwhile, Michel confides in Rishe about his plans to sell his creation, explosive Black Powder, to Arnold for use in war, unaware of the discord it caused between them in a previous life. As Rishe grows increasingly desperate, she seeks aid from Theodore, appealing to his sense of mischief and amusement. Reflecting on his own past, Michel grapples with his role in perpetuating destruction, questioning his purpose in life.

