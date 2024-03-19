7th Time Loop Episode 12: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

In the tumultuous world of royal affairs, Princess Rishe Weitzner's impending marriage to Prince Arnold of the Hein Kingdom takes a dark turn when she discovers his shocking past as her murderer. As she grapples with this revelation, Rishe embarks on a quest to save her kingdom and break the curse of her cursed existence, determined to find happiness in her seventh rebirth.

In the latest episodes, Rishe faces an internal conflict as Arnold's involvement in military matters complicates her training efforts. Through conversations with Kyle and Michel, Rishe gains insight into Arnold's character, revealing his willingness to resort to questionable tactics for what he perceives as the greater good. Keep reading to find out 7th Time Loop Episode 12’s release details and more.

7th Time Loop Episode 12: release date and streaming details

The release date for 7th Time Loop Episode 12 is Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 11 AM JST, and will air in Japan on AT-X and other Japanese networks. The exact release time will vary depending on individual time zones, but the episode should be available around 3:15 PM GMT. Fans can catch the upcoming 7th Time Loop Episode 12 on Crunchyroll.

7th Time Loop Episode 12: expected plot

In 7th Time Loop Episode 12, Arnold's internal conflict regarding his capacity for change may come to the forefront. Despite his hardened exterior, his reaction to Rishe's actions suggests a flicker of warmth within him. However, unless Arnold can reconcile his inner turmoil and embrace his softer side, Rishe may face the unfortunate prospect of repeating another loop.

7th Time Loop Episode 12 may also delve deeper into Arnold's past traumas and the complexities of his relationship with his father, shedding light on his motivations and potential for growth. Additionally, Rishe's determination to alter Arnold's perspective may lead to further developments in their dynamic, as she navigates the delicate balance between challenging his beliefs and fostering genuine connection. Meanwhile, the mysterious disappearance of Michel hint at larger machinations at play.

7th Time Loop Episode 11 recap

In 7th Time Loop Episode 11, titled War Torches or Firefly Lights?, Rishe and Arnold share a moment while observing fireflies. Despite her fear of Arnold, Rishe feels drawn to him. In a spontaneous move, she jumps from her balcony to Arnold's, where he catches her, causing embarrassment. Arnold expresses his disdain for fireflies, likening them to flaming torches on battlefields. He reveals his hatred for his father, the Emperor, and the Galkhein kingdom.

Arnold warns Rishe that he would kill her if she stands in his way, but she vows to change his perspective. Rishe obtains rare metals from Kyle as part of her plan. Meanwhile, Michel successfully evades Theodore's men. Rishe assists Kyle in presenting the idea that the kingdom's jewelers could transition to crafting clockwork mechanisms, like Arnold's pocket watch, leading to technological advancements.

Despite the possibility of achieving these advancements through military conquest, Kyle hopes Arnold will choose peace over war. Theodore interrupts their meeting to inform Rishe that Michel disappeared for three hours before allowing himself to be found in the castle gardens. They are puzzled by Arnold's reaction and unsure of his intentions.

For more updates on Rishe’s latest life in 7th Time Loop, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.