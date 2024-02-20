7th Time Loop Episode 8: Release Date, Where to Stream, Expected Plot, And More

Fans of the engaging anime series 7th Time Loop are anxiously counting down the days until the next episode. With the release date drawing near, viewers are eagerly awaiting the continuation of Rishe and Arnold's story, along with the unfolding of new challenges and revelations. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Release date and where to stream

7th Time Loop Episode 8 is scheduled to air on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 11 pm JST on various channels in Japan, according to the anime's website. Please note that the exact release time can vary depending on your time zone.

Following 7th Time Loop Episode 8’s Japanese premiere, global fans can watch the episode with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Fans outside Japan can catch the English-subtitled version of the episode at around 7:15 am PT. Don't miss out on the next episode of this interesting series!

7th Time Loop Episode 8 expected plot

Fans can look forward to more progress in Rishe and Arnold's relationship in the next episode of the 7th Time Loop. Following the events of Episode 7, Rishe's support for Arnold as he adjusts to villa life will probably be a major focus, revealing more about Arnold's duties as Crown Prince and his dynamic with Rishe.

Additionally, the consequences of Rishe's decision to join the Knight candidate's training in disguise may begin to unfold, potentially leading to new challenges and revelations for our characters. With each episode building upon the intricacies of the story, the 7th Time Loop Episode 8 promises to deliver more exciting moments and surprising twists that will keep audiences eagerly awaiting the next episode.

7th Time Loop Episode 7 recap

In 7th Time Loop Episode 7, Rishe expresses gratitude to Theodore for his understanding regarding Kamil and Elsie's actions. She commends him for restarting his business in the slums and requests a favor concerning Arnold, although the specifics remain undisclosed.

Subsequently, Rishe visits Arnold's castle to inform the Crown Prince that she has arranged a room for him in the villa. She highlights the diligent efforts of the maids in organizing everything. Arnold, initially assuming Rishe desired the villa solely for herself, is pleasantly surprised by her genuine intentions. Accompanying Rishe on a tour of the villa, Arnold is impressed by its grandeur. During their conversation, Rishe reminds Arnold of his promise to teach her his unique swordsmanship style.

The episode portrays the Crown Prince and Rishe engaging in swordsmanship practice with wooden swords and various constraints. Despite Rishe's defeat in their duel, Arnold admires her determination and progress. Concerned for Rishe's well-being after an intense training session, Arnold carries her back to the castle, leading to a slightly embarrassed reaction from Rishe.

Later, Rishe learns from Oliver that Arnold stayed awake the previous night due to work-related matters. Taking it upon herself to help him sleep, Rishe prepares the bed, lights a candle, and covers the windows with curtains, displaying a caring demeanor towards the Crown Prince. Her nurturing actions towards Arnold evoke his interest and appreciation.

Returning to her castle, Rishe receives a parcel from the Aria Company, delivered by Elsie. Upon opening it, she discovers a blonde wig, hinting at a disguise for future endeavors. The episode concludes with Rishe secretly joining the Knight candidate's training.

For more updates on Rishe and Arnold in 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.