8 Historical Anime Set in the Sengoku Period To Watch This Week

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for various anime

The Sengoku Period, aka Warring States Period, was a time in Japan when states were always in conflict with each other. This medieval setting provides a perfect background for some of the most iconic stories in anime history. The creators of these series have perfectly captivated what life must have been like during Japan’s medieval period.

Whether it be warriors swinging their katanas to mystical powers, these anime will transport you to the times of Samurai and Shoguns. Feudal rulers like Oda Nobunaga, Toyotomi Hideyoshi, and Tokugawa Ieyasu, all come from during this Era. Here’s a list of the 8 animes, whose storylines were set in the Sengoku Period.

1. Dororo

One of MAPPA’s most underrated works, Dororo follows the life of a young ronin named Hyakkimaru and his even younger companion, Dororo. Imagine having a father who sacrifices you to 12 Demons in exchange for prosperity in his land, because that’s exactly what Hyakkimaru went through.

That was not even the start of his troubles, for he was born without any limbs or organs and the only way he could get them back was by killing the 12 Demons. Hyakkimaru's quest for revenge is truly captivating and paints the picture of a war-torn Japan. We highly recommend watching Dororo if you want ‘The Anime’ during the Sengoku period.

2. Princess Mononoke

A Studio Ghibli special, the film directed by Hayao Miyazaki takes place in the late Muromachi period of Japan. It largely overlaps with the Warring States period (14th-16th century) and focuses on the threats faced by natural forces as a result of industrialization. The film was responsible for increasing Studio Ghibli’s popularity outside of Japan and also was the highest-grossing film in the island nation in 1997. The story follows Ashitaka who is caught in a conflict between the gods of the forest and humans. Princess Mononoke is known for its stunning animation and soothing background score.

3. Asura

This movie depicts the grim reality of life in the Sengoku period. Directed by Keiichi Sato, the film follows the life of a struggling child who resorts to cannibalism and murder to survive during the war-torn era. The film does not hold back when it comes to portraying the harsh nature of the war victims. The child’s life changes when he comes across a Buddhist monk. Asura is based on the manga of the same name by George Akiyama.

4. Sengoku Basara: Samurai Kings

Based on a time when a man’s strength is determined by the kills his katana has, Sengoku Basara: Samurai Kings is based on the Capcom video game series of the same name. The anime figures exaggerated depictions of the feudal lords like Date Masamune and Sanada Yukimura. The second season of the series follows the rise of Toyotomi Hideyoshi, who went from being a peasant to a Samurai. Do note that this series is not an accurate depiction of some of the feudal lords.

5. Brave 10

Brave 10 is based on the legendary Sanafa Ten Braves, a group of ninjas that assisted warlord Sanada Yukimura during the Sengoku period. Along with history, the anime also blends fictional elements to cater to the audience. The diverse cast of characters, each with their unique abilities make the series a must-watch if you like anime based in the Sengoku period. Along with a manga and anime adaption, the series had its radio show, called BRAVE10 on the radio.

6. Nobunaga Concerto

The series revolves around Saburo, a high school boy who time travels to Japan’s Sengoku Period. There he helps the famed warlord, Oda Nobunaga unite Japan. Apart from a manga and anime series, the franchise also has a television drama and a live-action film. If you want to see a modern high school teenager help a warlord change historical events, then Nobunaga Concerto is an anime with a humorous take on the Sengoku period.

7. Sword of the Stranger

Sword of the Stranger follows the life of Kotaro, a young orphan who is hunted by Ming Swordsmen and receives unexpected protection from Nanashi, a troubled ronin. Produced by Studio Bones, the film was Japan’s submission for Best Animated Feature at the 81st Academy Awards. Set in the background of the Sengoku Period, the film features some amazing fight sequences that will put you on the edge. Sword of the Stranger was released back in 2007.

8. Inuyasha

Similar to Nobunaga Concerto, the series follows the life of Kagome Higurashi who is transported to the Sengoku period after accidentally falling into the well in her family shrine. There she meets Inuyasha, who is a half-human, half-dog demon. Together, they must find jewel fragments scattered across Japan, before it falls into the hands of the evil half-demon Naraku. With over 50 million copies in circulation, the manga on which the series is based is among the best-selling of all time.

Apart from two anime series, the franchise has four feature films, video games, and a light novel. With so many media offering a unique look into these fascinating chapters of Japanese history, we recommend you add these shows and movies to your watch list if you haven't already. Stay tuned for more articles related to samurais, warlords, and more!

