8 Most Heartbreaking moments in Attack on Titan that shattered fans' hearts

Disclaimer: The following section contains spoilers from Attack on Titan's series finale

The Attack on Titan anime has come to an end with the release of The Final Season Part 3 Part 2 and the fans are still thinking about the fate of the world after Eren's passing. As saddening and heartbreaking as the season was, there have been many moments as such in the series that brought tears to the eyes of many fans.

Here is a list of some of the most heartbreaking moments that came from the Attack on Titan series.

Eren's death in the series finale

The closure to the character of Eren in the finale of the series was certainly one of the most shocking and heartbreaking moments in the show. Attack on Titan brought a lot of gore and shocking moments to the table. But nothing hit in the way Eren's death did in the finale that aired in November 2023. Mikasa's choice, and her final goodbye kiss was not only a deserving closure, but it also broke the hearts of the fans who were rooting for Eren.

Carla's Death

In the first episode itself, Eren ended up losing his mother at the hands of a Titan. Attack on Titan kicks off with an emotional gut punch as we witness Eren's mother, Carla, falling victim to the monstrous Smiling Titan. It's a heart-wrenching moment that sets the tone for the series.

Erwin's Death

The demise of Commander Erwin Smith is a pivotal and bittersweet moment in the story. His selfless sacrifice leaves a void in the hearts of fans and the Scout Regiment.

Sasha's Death

The end of the lovable and food-loving Sasha Blouse comes as a shock to fans. Her cheerful spirit and carefree nature made her a fan favorite, making her death all the more heartbreaking. This moment is remembered in a dark light by a lot of fans for being a heart-wrenching watch.

The Death of the Levi Squad

Levi's elite squad, known for their extraordinary skills, faces a tragic end at the hands of the Female Titan. It's a stark reminder of the brutal realities of their world. Fans will surely meet up with this character in the coming outing as part of the one-shot manga that Isayama plans to release very soon.

Eren Hates Mikasa

Not only deaths, but important character moments also brought tough scenes to the screens. And one of them happened to be the time when Eren was hating on Mikasa. We see that Eren's shocking rejection of Mikasa, fueled by external influences, creates a rift in their close bond. It's a heart-wrenching moment that leaves fans and characters in emotional turmoil.

Murder of Mikasa's Parents

Just as Eren lost his mother in the first episode, we see the murder of Mikasa's parents in the series. Here, the brutal murder of Mikasa's parents at a young age leaves a deep emotional scar and shapes her character's journey throughout the series.

Return to Conny's Village

And finally, the scene when Conny came back to the village makes it to the list. Conny's return to his hometown takes a dark turn when he discovers that his mother has been transformed into a Titan. It's a haunting revelation that underscores the harsh realities of their world.

