8 Short Anime to Binge-Watch Like Lycoris Recoil, Violet Evergarden & A Place Further Than The Universe

The length of popular anime series like Naruto, One Piece, and The Legend of Galactic Heroes can be overwhelming for newcomers, leading them to question the best short anime. These classics, with hundreds of episodes, can be time-consuming for newcomers or longtime fans. However, there are many excellent shorter anime shows that are 13 episodes or less, making them an option for those who don't have the time or patience to sit through the entire 70-episode story arc. The best short anime series don't waste time getting to the good stuff.

Here are 8 short anime to binge watch.

1. Lycoris Recoil

A-1 Pictures' Lycoris Recoil didn't receive a lot of attention before its release, but after it premiered, Lycoris Recoil became a major hit thanks to its incredible gun-based action and engaging story and character writing, all of which featured some of the best direction of any anime in 2022. There are few anime as unique as Lycoris Recoil, and there are even fewer that are as worth watching.

2. Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden is a short anime series inspired by a 2015 light novel. The story follows a character who struggles to understand love and its impact on the world. The protagonist works as a transcriptionist after serving as a soldier in a war. When her mentor's last words are "I love you," she tries to understand them, leading her on a journey to tell others' stories. Although short at 13 episodes, the series has spawned two movies, making it a more comprehensive experience for fans.

Advertisement

3. A Place Further Than The Universe

A Place Further Than The Universe is an anime series that follows four high school girls who set out to achieve an impossible goal in Antarctica. Despite the harsh environment, the characters' struggles feel realistic and compelling. The show's twelve episodes allow the audience to get to know the cast well, and an emotionally charged climax seals the deal on an inspiring and uplifting anime. The characters develop individually and as a group, making A Place Further Than The Universe a captivating and believable series.

4. Death Parade

Death Parade is an anime series that follows souls who are reincarnated after death and sent to The Void. The series follows them through a purgatorial parlor where they compete in games like darts, billiards, and bowling, with their demeanors observed. The series is an anthology series, with the tone and key characters changing throughout. Despite its surreal and disturbing nature, Death Parade's excellent presentation and thought-provoking premise make it a worthwhile watch for anime fans. It offers an interesting twist on the popular death game anime genre.

Advertisement

5. Devilman Crybaby

Devilman, a highly influential manga, is reimagined in Devilman Crybaby, a reboot featuring Akira Fudo as the ultra-powerful Devilman. The series follows a chain of events leading to incomprehensible disaster. The 10-episode adaptation of the Go Nagai classic features more action and gore than most series do in 50 episodes. It delves into mature themes, leaving the series downright disturbing at points. Despite being short, Devilman Crybaby leaves a massive impact on anime fans.

6.Yuri!!! On Ice

Yuri!!! on Ice is a popular anime series that follows a figure skater who suffers after a loss and a world champion figure skater who offers to help him. The series, which has become a hit due to its animation and focus on same-sex relationships, has been eagerly awaited for its sequel, Yuri!!! on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence. However, the series' central relationship is only strongly implied rather than outright confirmed, but the implications are clear to anyone paying attention.

Advertisement

7. Bloom Into You

Bloom Into You is a short anime series that follows teenager Yuu Koito as she navigates self-discovery and her love for romance. When a boy confesses his feelings for her, she doesn't get the excitement she expects and has to determine why. She discovers that she's not interested in boys at all. Bloom Into You is a rare romance anime that centers on same-gender relationships, making it a sweet and fun coming-of-age story. With LGBTQ anime fans eagerly awaiting more series, Bloom Into You is a standout series with 13 episodes.

8. FLCL

FLCL is a highly regarded OVA from Studio Gainax, featuring a unique visual style, wild set pieces, and excellent animation. The story follows Naota, an ordinary boy who is struck by a spacewoman, leading to the creation of a fighting robot from his forehead. Despite its bizarre presentation, FLCL is a mature exploration of the transition into adulthood and what adulthood should look like once one reaches it. With fluid animation and gut-busting humor, FLCL has earned its status as a classic, and with only six episodes, it's a must-watch for fans of early adult swim.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia: You're Next; Izuku Midoriya Voice Star Daiki Yamashita Unveils Real Message Behind Movie