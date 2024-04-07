A Condition Called Love Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

The article contains spoilers for A Condition Called Love episode 1.

The first episode of the romantic shoujo anime A Condition Called Love was released on April 4th. Based on Megumi Morino’s manga of the same name, the anime’s inaugural episode introduced the two main protagonists, Saki Hanahoi and Hinase Hotaru, and also set the tone for the sweet romance that is coming. Here is what you need to know about the show's second episode.

A Condition Called Love Episode 2 release date, streaming details, and more

The second episode of A Condition Called Love will air on Thursday, April 11th, at 1:28 p.m. JST. In Japan, it will be aired on TBS and its affiliated networks. Due to time differences, the episode will be available at different times in other languages. For international fans, it will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, and in a few regions in Asia, it will also be available on Netflix.

The first episode of A Condition Called Love introduced the protagonists Saki Hanahoi and Hinase Hotaru. We saw Saki asking Hinase out in front of the class after his breakup with his girlfriend. Despite the initial rejection, a sweet love story has already started to bloom between the two classmates, and Hinase is seen accepting the proposal by the end of the episode. As the next episode rolls around, we can expect to see more of their adorable interactions as they set out on the path of love.

A Condition Called Love Episode 1 recap

The first episode of A Condition Called Love begins with Hinase sitting in a cafe with one of her friends Hibiki Asami and witnessing the breakup between handsome and popular boy Saki Hanahoi and his girlfriend. While returning home from the cafe, Hinase sees Saki sitting alone in the snow and offers her umbrella to him as she is worried. The next day, we see Saki ask her out in front of the whole class.

Even though she declines his proposal later, the two of them start spending a lot of time together. Saki waits for her after school ends and asks her to decide on an answer when she gets to know him a bit better. When Saki inquires about Hinase's haircut preferences, she answers that she likes short hairstyles. So the next day, we see Saki come to school with shorter hair, and they get lunch together.

Later, Hinase borrows a clip from one of her friends but loses it while running in the field. When Saki learned about this, he offered to search the field with her, but they could not do so due to the heavy snow. Later in the night, Saki calls Hinase and asks what the hairclip looks like, which lets her know that he is still looking for it despite the heavy snow. She then runs to the school grounds and scolds him for being reckless but is still touched by his kindness and effort.

The next day, Saki waits for Hinase after school and gives her the hair clip back, assuring her that he only looked for it after the snow melted away. Hinase, confused by the notion of love and the complex emotions it evokes, notices a change in her heart after spending time with Saki and realizing his efforts. That is why, in the end, she accepts his proposal, which makes Saki so happy that he hugs her in front of everyone.

