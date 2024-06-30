A Journey Through Another World: Release Date, How To Watch And More

A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring (Isekai Yururi Kikō) is a light novel series that has finally gotten its much-awaited anime adaptation. Studio EMT Squared will be working on the anime which is set to premiere in July 2024.

The light novel series was written by Shizuru Minazuki and illustrated by Yamakawa. The manga illustration by Tomomi Muzuna began serialization online through AlphaPolis’ manga website in 2018.

As of June 2024, 16 volumes have been released. Here’s everything else you need to know about the anime.

A Journey Through Another World Release Date

The anime television series adaptation was announced on November 30, 2023. A Journey Through Another World Release Date is set to premiere on July 7, 2024. The series will be available on TV Tokyo, along with other networks.

Wondering where to watch A Journey Through Another World Release Date? The series will be available for streaming globally through Crunchyroll, while Muse Communication has licensed the series in Southeast Asia.

There will be multiple dub versions of the anime series available, including languages like Japanese, German, and Latin American Spanish, among others.

A Journey Through Another World Cast and Crew

Yusuke Shirai will voice Takumi Kayano, the protagonist of the show, while Aina Suzuki and Miharu Hanai will lend their voices to Alan and Elena, respectively. Haruka Tomatsu voices Sylphyryll in A Journey Through Another World.

The series is being directed by Atsushi Nigorikawa and written by Atsushi Maekawa. Keen-eyed fans will remember that Atsushi Maekawa is best known for his work in Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT.

Akinari Suzuki will be composing music for the series.

A Journey Through Another World Plot

As per the manga, Takumi Kayano loses his life and ends up reincarnated in another world. He finds himself in a forest with new abilities. There he finds a pair of twin siblings, who he names Allen and Elena, and takes them under his care. But the duo turned out to be super strong for their age.

The anime series is likely to follow the adventures of the trio. A Journey Through Another World is all set to release on July 7, 2024. Stay tuned for further details on the anime.

