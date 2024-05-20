A New Dawn Movie: New Teaser Out; Release Window, Plot & More to Know

After releasing the first pieces of promotional material lately, A New Dawn Movie is back on the screens with a brand-new teaser visual. Along with this, the plot details and release window are also out in the public domain. Thus, without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the latest French-Japanese movie to come.

A New Dawn Movie: New teaser visual out

The latest teaser visual is a poster released from the official Twitter account, now X, from the series. The movie that is also selected for the 77th Cannes Film Festival’s 2024 Annecy Animation Showcase, published a brand-new poster, displaying a still from the movie. You can check out the new poster right here:

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Studio Ghibli Tight-Lipped on New Anime Project; Deets Here

Staff updates

So far, not a lot of members have been revealed, especially from the cast members of the movie. Here are the credited members of A New Dawn movie:

Director & Writer : Yoshitoshi Shinomiya

: Yoshitoshi Shinomiya Character Designer : Utsushita (Minakata Laboratory)

: Utsushita (Minakata Laboratory) Art Director : Akiko Majima

: Akiko Majima Music Composer : Shuta Hasunuma

: Shuta Hasunuma Production Companies: Asmik Ace, Studio Outrigger, Miyu Productions

What is the movie about?

The synopsis of the movie describes the story to revolve around Keitaro, who works as a fireworks maker. Just ahead of the time, Obinata Fireworks Shop is going to get confiscated, our protagonist is stuck inside the factory, working on his fireworks. What is explained is that he is looking for his father through this chaos.

He believes that his father is still somewhere inside the factory. And this is where the story of extreme weather, natural disasters, and environmental issues commences. All the obstacles through which Keitaro walks through. And so, we come across a journey of personal growth, struggles, and evolution. But the bigger question remains if Keitaro will finally find his father or not.

The movie is set to hit the screens in Japan in 2025. The final release date is yet to be revealed in the public domain. Thus, we will be sure to update this section with more information as they come. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

