A Nobody's Way Up To An Exploration Hero Drops New PV Ahead Of July Premiere; DEETS

The official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of the upcoming anime series A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero released a new promotional video on June 21, 2024, Friday. This PV is probably the last one before the show’s early July premiere.

Along with the PV, the anime staff also released a teaser visual for the anime which highlights the hero and many other characters. The promotional video revealed the opening and ending themes of the upcoming anime series.

A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero release date, cast, and more

The new promotional video for the A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime previewed the two theme songs of the show. The opening theme song of the anime is UpStart, performed by Amatsuki while the ending theme song of the show is Strobe Fantasy, sung by May’n.

A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime is set to start airing on July 6, 2024, Saturday in Japan on various channels such as ABEMA, BS-NTV, and Tokyo-MX. ABEMA will be streaming the first two episodes of the anime at once. The series will also be released later on July 9, Tuesday on AT-X, and on July 11, Thursday, on TV Nagasaki.

The cast of the upcoming fantasy anime includes Yūya Hozumi voicing Kaito Takagi, Kana Hanazawa voicing Sylphy, Azumi Waki voicing Haruka Katsuragi, Mayu Sagara voicing Luceria, Yoshino Aoyama voicing Airi Jingūji, Saika Kitamori voicing Miku Moriyama, and Azusa Tsugimori voicing Hikari Tanabe. It is unclear whether more voice actors would join the series prior to the release.

A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero staff, plot, and more

The upcoming anime adaptation of A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero is based on a light novel series of the same name (Mob kara Hajimaru Tansaku Eiyūtan), written by Kaito and illustrated by Almic. The light novel series, which started out as a web novel series, is still ongoing. A manga adaptation of it, illustrated by Terio Teri is also available for fans to read and is still ongoing today.

The anime adaptation is being produced by Starry Cube with Tomoki Kobayashi directing it under Studio Gekko. The scripts for the series are being written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, while Shoko Yasuda is designing all the characters, and Keiji Inai is composing the music for the anime.

The plot of A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero revolves around a high school student named Taiko Tkagi who is a mob character and has a low status. He goes all around Japan hunting slimes in dungeons as a very ordinary explorer. However, one day he crosses paths with an extremely rare golden slime that he has never seen before.

Taiko ends up getting his hands on a very rare Servant Card due to this incident and starts to level up. His journey from an ordinary explorer to an extraordinary hero will be highlighted in the upcoming anime. People who like fantasy anime series should definitely give this upcoming show a try.

