A Sign Of Affection Episode 10: Yuki To See Sign Of Trouble; Release Date, Expected Plot And More

Oushi is set to grapple with conflicting emotions now that he knows more about Yuki being with Itsuomi. On the other hand, fans are eager to see further progress in Kyouya and Rin's growing relationship. With these dynamics setting up an increasingly intriguing episode, be sure not to miss A Sign Of Affection Episode 10 and find out the release details and more here.

Release date and where to watch for A Sign of Affection Episode 10

A Sign of Affection Episode 10 is set to release on Saturday, March 9th, at 3:00 am JST, which will be around 1:00 p.m. ET or 6:00 p.m. GMT depending on your time zone. International fans can watch the episode with subtitles on Crunchyroll, available in North and Central America, and other regions worldwide. Additionally, Southeast Asian viewers can catch the episode on Muse Communication's YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

Expected plot in A Sign Of Affection Episode 10

Based on what happened in Episode 9, it is likely that A Sign Of Affection Episode 10 will delve into the aftermath of Rin's injury and the resulting hospital visit. This could lead to further heartwarming and wholesome developments in Rin and Kyouya's newfound relationship.

Advertisement

Additionally, Itsuomi's reaction to seeing Oushi's video call to Yuki may create tension and potential misunderstandings between the characters. It's likely that Yuki's lie about spending the night at Rin's place will lead to trouble. A Sign Of Affection Episode 10 may focus on resolving the immediate conflicts and deepening the emotional connections between the characters.

A Sign Of Affection Episode 9 recap

Titled I Don't Want to Leave, A Sign of Affection Episode 9 saw Yuki and Rin prepare for a boot camp, initially choosing cute outfits. However, they switch to warm clothing upon learning about the mountain camping trip. Itsuomi drives them alongside Kyouya, engaging in a game and expressing his desire to travel with his girlfriend, Yuki. Yuki teaches sign language to Itsuomi and Rin upon arrival, while Kyouya handles cooking.

Rin and Kyouya hike, giving Yuki and Itsuomi privacy. During the hike Rin receives and rejects a colleague's date invitation, saying she has feelings for someone else. This prompts Rin and Kyouya to confess their love for one another.

Advertisement

In the midst of this, Rin trips and injures herself. Her injury led to her early departure from the trip and Kyouya taking her to the hospital. Yuki's interaction with Itsuomi is witnessed by Oushi's sister, leading to misunderstandings when Oushi learns of Yuki's relationship. The episode ends with Oushi making a video call to Yuki, witnessed by Itsuomi.

For more updates on Yuki and Itsuomi, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.