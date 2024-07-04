A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School Anime Gets Fall 2024 Premiere; All We Know So Far

An anime adaptation of Mai Tanaka's manga, A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School!, is set to premiere in October 2024. Ryota Osaka stars as cowardly Japanese teacher Haruaki Abe, who ends up at Hyakki Academy. The teaser visual and release details reveal the lead character's character's journey. Katsumi Ono directs A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School!, with Deko Akao on series composition, Natsuki on character designs and Takahiro Inafuku on music for the Satelight production.

The news comes from a message from the author on the official website for the manga. This comedy story was made popular in Japan through its publishing in Square Enix's Monthly G Fantasy magazine. It was later made into individual Japanese manga volumes by Yen Press, who will also be creating the English version.

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Mai Tanaka's A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! manga revealed on Wednesday the anime's teaser visual, main cast, staff and October premiere.

The staff includes:

Sub-Character Design: Sudako Ehime, Baku Hamaguchi, Mariko Ito

Monster (Yōkai) Design: Hiroyuki Taiga

Prop Design: Mitsuru Sōma

Art Director: Yuri Matsuda (Studio Naya)

Color Design: Yoshimi Kawakami

Compositing Director of Photography: Yūjirō Yamane (Inaho)

Editing: Ryoko Kaneshige

CG Director: Hiroyuki Goto

2D Works: Rinko Nakamura

Sound Director: Takahiro Fujimoto

Music: Takahiro Inafuku

Music Production: Kappa Entertainment

The manga started in November 2014 (December issue of GFantasy). It currently runs in the monthly GFantasy magazine, and is being published by Square Enix.

Yen Press has been licensed to officially release the manga in English since December 2017, and the official translated title is A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! As of August 2022, the manga has 13 volumes in print in Japanese, and 11 volumes in print in English.The manga has a spin-off, Youkai Gakkou no Seito Hajimemashita!, published on Pixiv Comic.

A brief about A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School

The story of A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School follows a crybaby and timid novice teacher, Abe Haruaki, who has been appointed to teach, as much to his surprise, in a school full of youkai?! A story which portrays the weird and wonderful daily lives of a coward human teacher and his youkai students.

A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! is a comedy manga that revolves around the events of a human teacher who ends up being assigned to teach at a school for ghouls. A human being surrounded by supernatural beings is not necessarily new, but the comedic value still holds up in modern storytelling. The official page to purchase the manga on Yen Press summarizes it as follows:

"Rookie teacher Haruaki Abe is as cowardly as they come. It's hard enough for him to handle human students without whimpering-and now he's going to be teaching at a school full of monsters?! It's a classroom of horrors for Haruaki, as his mischievous students use every means at their disposal to prank him! Will this poor teacher be able to get his group of ghouls under control, or is this class destined for failure?"

The premise of the manga and show is one that will appeal to fans of awkward comedy and main characters that are easily scared. While there will always be more action-based anime, it is nice to see other genres getting some much-deserved attention as well.

