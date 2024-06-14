Adventure Time Announces New Movie and Two Exciting Spin-Off Series; Deets

The beloved animated series Adventure Time returned recently with a spin-off titled Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake. The new series focused on the original Finn and Jake’s female doppelgangers and fans agreed that this was the perfect way to move the story forward.

However, in an announcement that made the fans incredibly happy, it was revealed that not only is Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake returning with a season 2 soon, but that we will also get a movie and two new spin-off series of Adventure Time.

What do we know about the Adventure Time movie and series spin-offs?

Unfortunately, we do not know much about the Adventure Time movie spin-off as Warner Bros. has kept everything under wraps. However, it was revealed that the showrunner of Adventure Time Adam Muto, the creator of Steven Universe Rebecca Sugar, and the Co-creator of Over the Garden Walls Patrick McHale are all part of the project. This is great news for the fans as we will get to see where and when this movie takes place in the Adventure Time universe.

We do, however, have some more details about the two spin-off series that were announced. The first series is titled Heyo BMO and will center around the beloved piece of sentient tech that was a huge part of Finn and Jake’s adventures. The series is targeted towards pre-schoolers and will show us how BMO is making new friends and meeting new challenges. Adam Muto is also a part of this project alongside Ashlyn Anstee, who is the storyboard artist.

The second series that was announced is titled Adventure Time: Side Quests and will focus on Finn The Human’s younger years. This is sort of a prequel series that will focus on each episode rather than being a long narrative and show us the life of Finn and the other heroes and villains of Adventure Time when they were younger.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is also coming back

Fans have been waiting for the return of Fionna and Cake after the 10-episode series that came out last year. Thankfully, we also have some news about the beloved spin-off series. Even though we do not know the release date or schedule of the upcoming season of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, we do know that the series is set to pick up the story where the last season had left off and will also continue for 10 episodes, much like the first season.

The first season came out on MAX, and possibly so will the next season, although we do not know when. Fionna and Cake is a spin-off of the original Adventure Time series which takes place in another universe. Here, the protagonists are a girl called Fionna and a cat called Cake unlike human Finn and wise dog Jake. The new series is also for adults. Fans were incredibly thrilled to see the new adventures of the duo in another universe filled with monsters and adventures of all kinds. Thankfully, the series is also returning alongside the new projects and fans are happy because they will get some closure after the cliffhanger ending of the last season. Hopefully, we will have the release date of the second season soon.

