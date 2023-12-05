After MAPPA's Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, other creators also highlight depression and overwork issues

In a groundbreaking health survey conducted by the Japanese Animation Creators Association, alarming revelations about the mental state of anime creators have come to light. The declining health of anime and manga creators has been a recurring headline within the industry. Workers of MAPPA also highlighted the working conditions within the studio at the time of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode releases. Here is what the new survey tells us.

JAC Survey report points out concerning numbers

As per the report released on NHK, out of 429 respondents, 17% reported experiencing or possibly experiencing depression, shedding light on the mental toll of the industry. The survey also disclosed that 68% felt mentally fatigued, while 66% experienced physical fatigue, attributing these issues to demanding work schedules.

Yasuhiro Irie, president of the Japan Animators and Directors Association, expressed concern over the industry's health problems and emphasized the need for change. The harsh working conditions, exacerbated by tight deadlines, have prompted calls for improvement in animator training and working environments.

Concerns at MAPPA

Simultaneously, concerns about the well-being of animators have gained traction following revelations from staff members at MAPPA studios during the production of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Animators spoke out about "hell-like" conditions, extreme pressure, and non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) preventing them from expressing concerns. The studio has faced similar criticisms in the past, with animators highlighting the challenging and factory-like conditions during the production of Attack on Titan.

Despite NDAs, animators continue to share their struggles online, shedding light on an industry where overworked and stressed employees are facing significant mental health challenges. The combination of these revelations from the health survey and the MAPPA controversy underscores the urgent need for systemic changes to prioritize the well-being of anime creators and address the underlying issues contributing to mental health struggles within the industry. As discussions about the quality and schedule of anime productions persist, the spotlight on the mental health of creators and the need for improved working conditions is growing brighter.

