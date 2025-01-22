Alice-san Chi no Iroribata Manga Returns With Special Chapter for Live-Action Adaptation
A special chapter of Alice-san Chi no Iroribata (Beside the Hearth at Alice-san's House) manga has been released to celebrate the live-action adaptation of the series. The oneshot was published in the February issue of Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine on January 20, 2025.
This commemorative chapter serves as a prequel to the manga's final chapter, offering fans a glimpse into events preceding the original story's conclusion. The manga, created by Bunta Kinami, follows the life of Alice, a woman who returns to her rural childhood home after a decade in Tokyo. Her home features a traditional sunken hearth that she enjoys using for cooking. Upon her return, she reconnects with her childhood friend Harumi, and their relationship begins to rekindle.
The live-action adaptation premiered earlier this month, airing across several networks. It debuted on BS-TBS and TV Kanagawa on January 7, followed by RKB Mainichi Broadcasting and KBS Kyoto on January 11. Subsequent broadcasts aired on CBC TV on January 12 and HBC on January 13.
The original manga began serialization in Ultra Jump in October 2020 and concluded in March 2023. Shueisha published four volumes of the series, with the final volume released in May 2023. The story’s themes of nostalgia, personal growth, and rekindled relationships resonated with readers, earning it a dedicated following.
In addition to Alice-san Chi no Iroribata, Kinami is also known for RWBY: The Official Manga, which was serialized on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ platform between December 2018 and June 2020. The series spanned three volumes and was published internationally by Viz Media as part of its Shonen Jump subscription.
Fans of Alice-san Chi no Iroribata can enjoy this exclusive chapter while watching the live-action series, which adds another dimension to the beloved story. The manga's heartfelt narrative and cultural elements continue to captivate audiences in both its original and adapted forms.
