Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 10 To Begin ‘Final’ Chapter; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 10 will see Takao take on a locked room murder mystery, so don't miss it. Get the release date, recap, what to expect, and more here.
In ‘The Night When the Angels Danced [Part 2],’ Fuyumoto recovers, but doctors remain baffled by his sudden heart attack. Takao confirms the culprit behind both the boys’ worsening health and the angel sightings.
She announces their discharge, prompting Fuyumoto’s attempt to steal Adenosine triphosphate, confirming they induced their symptoms. The boys admit they staged the angel to ease guilt over bullying Miki. As Miki’s condition declines, Takao finally visits him, reading his favorite story as he passes away. Heartbroken, she mourns but returns to work the next day.
With the 'The Night When the Angels Danced' arc concluded, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 10 will introduce a new two-part medical mystery, the last arc of the season. The title suggests a case where victims appear to have drowned despite no exposure to water.
Takao and her team will likely investigate the cause, uncovering an unexpected medical condition or external factor responsible for the bizarre deaths. As the mystery unfolds, they will work against time to prevent further victims.
Titled 'Drowning in a Dry Room [Part 1],' Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 10 is scheduled to air in Japan on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 12 am JST, according to the anime's official website. The episode will be broadcast on several Japanese channels, including TOKYO MX, Tochigi Television, Gunma Television, BS11, and others.
Japanese viewers can also stream it on platforms like U-NEXT, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, and more. International audiences can watch Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 10 on Crunchyroll.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.