Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 11: Locked Room Case Continues; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Drowning in a Dry Room [Part 1],’ Yu Takanashi learns he may be transferred after his senior, Dr. Seiji Kuwata, is suspected of murder. Takao, upset, initially pushes him away but then investigates the case. They visit Seiji’s father, Ryuichiro, who reveals his estranged son Daiki crashed his birthday party.

Daiki attacked Seiji and was later found dead in a locked study. Despite dying of apparent drowning, no water source was present. Seiji’s lack of an alibi makes him the prime suspect, and Ryuichiro cremates Daiki’s body to hide the truth.

With Seiji facing imminent arrest, Takao must solve Daiki's death before Takanashi's transfer deadline in Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 11. While reviewing footage from the night of the incident, she will notice suspicious behavior from someone present.

As the series nears its end, this arc will likely be its final mystery, with Takao racing to uncover the truth behind Daiki's death and whether he truly drowned in a locked room. She may not solve the case until Episode 12, however.

Titled 'Drowning in a Dry Room [Part 2],' Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 11 will air in Japan on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 12 am JST. International viewers can watch the episode with English subtitles the previous day, with release times adjusted to their local time zones.

In Japan, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 11 will be aired on networks including TOKYO MX, Tochigi Television, and BS11. For global audiences, the episode will be available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, ABEMA, and Crunchyroll.

For more updates from the Ameku Takao's Detective Karte anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.