Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 4 Delayed: New Release Date, Expected Plot And More
Ameku’s fourth case was delayed last week due to a special episode, so fans can still look forward to the release of Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 4. Here’s everything you need to know.
Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 4 was originally set for release on Thursday, January 16, 2025. However, the episode was instead replaced by a special episode titled ‘Takao Ameku's Day-Off.’ In this special, Ameku's voice actress, Ayane Sakura, was seen praying at the peak of Mt. Takao for the anime’s success.
The third episode of the series saw teenager Mafuyu survive after jumping in front of a train, claiming a video caused her to do it. Takao investigated the matter and found subliminal images in the video without sound. When Mafuyu’s twin sister later got hospitalized after falling down stairs, Takao connected their injuries to epilepsy and referred them to a neurologist.
As per the anime’s official website, the upcoming Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 4 follows Takao investigating a university research team struck by mysterious ailments after examining graves of onmyōji linked to Ashiya Dōman. A curse supposedly afflicts anyone desecrating the site.
As Takao looks into the case, unexpected developments arise, likely involving scientific and historical factors intertwining with the legend. The episode promises a challenging blend of superstition and reality, where Takao’s analytical expertise will be crucial to solving the escalating series of afflictions.
Titled ‘Flaming Weapon,’ Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 4 is now set to air in Japan on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 12 am JST. It will be broadcast on various television channels, including TOKYO MX, Tochigi Television, Gunma Television, BS11, Chukyo Television, Yomiuri TV, and Animax.
Japanese viewers can also access the episode through platforms such as U-NEXT, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and others. For international audiences, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 4 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.
