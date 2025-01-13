Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 4: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
A new “cursed” case approaches Takao in Ameku Takao’s Detective Karte Episode 4, so don’t miss it! Get the recap, release date, expected plot and more details here.
The last episode of Ameku Takao’s Detective Karte followed the case of teenager Mafuyu, who survived after jumping in front of a train due to a video that caused her distress. Her twin sister Manatsu informed psychiatrist Dr. Sumida, who dismissed the video and considered it a suicide attempt.
Takao then investigated the matter, finding subliminal images in the video but no sound. Manatsu was later hospitalized after falling down stairs. Takao connected their injuries to epilepsy, triggered by flashing lights causing involuntary movements and hallucinations. Takao then referred them to a neurologist, earning reluctant praise from Sumida, who revealed their tense past.
Ameku Takao’s Detective Karte Episode 4 will be introducing a cryptic case, as hinted in the preview which states that “a true curse approaches.” The teaser features three people in euphoric, sweat-drenched states, suggesting possible psychological or neurological phenomena.
Takao may confront a mysterious situation blending unexplained symptoms with scientific inquiry, likely unraveling connections to potential supernatural (misunderstood) medical conditions. This episode will challenge Takao’s analytical skills as she uncovers the truth behind the cryptic ‘curse’ and its effects on the afflicted individuals.
Titled ‘Spontanenous Human Combustion,’ Ameku Takao’s Detective Karte Episode 4 is scheduled to air in Japan on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 12 am JST, according to the anime’s official website. The episode will be broadcast on several Japanese channels, including TOKYO MX, Tochigi Television, Gunma Television, BS11, and others.
Japanese viewers can also stream it on platforms like U-NEXT, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, and more. International audiences can watch Ameku Takao’s Detective Karte Episode 4 on Crunchyroll.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.