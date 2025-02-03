Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 6: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 6 will reveal more about the spontaneous human combustion case, so don't miss it! Find out the release date, recap, and more here.
The last episode of Ameku Takao's Detective Karte saw Sakurai puzzled by Aoi's fiery death as it left her home undamaged, while Ikari died in the hospital at the same moment. Murota feared he is next and isolated himself. At Ikari's funeral, Yu saw Ikari's corpse burst into flames.
Sakurai found a firebomb in the coffin, confirming the murder. A motorcyclist warned Yu of further deaths, later setting his car on fire. Yu identified the suspect as Ashiya Yuuta, Enzo's descendant. Yuuta admits to arson but denies the killings. Suddenly, Murota ignited in the hospital.
Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 6 will continue the baffling case of unexplained human combustion. Although Yuuta was apprehended, he will deny any involvement in Aoi and Ikari's deaths. With no clear culprit, Takao will struggle to determine whether supernatural forces or human intervention are responsible.
As the investigation reaches a standstill, an unexpected revelation will expose the true perpetrator behind the deaths. The episode will reveal the final answer to whether Enzo's supposed curse is real or if another force is at play.
Titled 'Fierce Blazing Finale,' Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 6 is scheduled to air in Japan on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 12 AM JST, according to the anime's official website. International viewers can access the English-subtitled version of the episode according to their local time zones.
In Japan, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 6 will be broadcast on channels such as TOKYO MX, BS11, and Animax and will be available for streaming on platforms like U-NEXT, Netflix, and ABEMA. Internationally, it will stream on Crunchyroll.
