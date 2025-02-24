Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 8: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode, titled 'Prescribed Poison,' saw Momoka Suzuhara accuse Takao of misdiagnosing her son, Soichiro, after his condition worsened, leading to a lawsuit and an attempt to shut down the Investigative Pathology Department. While other doctors believe he was overdosed, Takao suspects his worsening health is due to something in the juice he drinks.

Tests show no poison, but Mai's comment about bitterness helps Takao realize the juice was swapped with grapefruit, interfering with Soichiro's medication. Momoka is exposed for Munchausen syndrome by proxy, arrested, and the department is reopened.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 8 will likely shift focus to Takao's personal life, specifically her connection to Miki Kenta, a leukemia patient mentioned in the previous episode. The preview scenes further confirm this.

The episode is expected to explore Kenta's medical condition and its impact on Takao. The case may bring emotional challenges for her, suggesting deeper ties between them and potentially revealing past events influencing her present actions.

Titled 'The Night When the Angels Danced [Part 1],' Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 8 is scheduled to air in Japan at 12:00 am JST on Thursday, February 27, 2025. International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version at times adjusted to their individual time zones.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 8 will be broadcast on Japanese networks such as TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, and BS11. In Japan, it will also be available on platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Worldwide, the episode will stream on Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.