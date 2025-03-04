Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 9: Truth Of Room 703 Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘The Night When the Angels Danced [Part 1],’ Dr. Kumakawa informs Takao that three boys in room 703—Sekihara, Sakuta, and Fuyumoto—mysteriously worsened just before discharge. Witnesses also claim to have seen an angel near their room.

Mai notes the boys are bullies, and their symptoms may be intentional harm. Takao visits room 702, home to Miki, an eight-year-old with terminal leukemia whom she once cured but later relapsed. Overcome with guilt, she avoids him.

Later, Miki sees the angel again, and Fuyumoto suddenly suffers a heart attack. Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 9 will continue investigating the mystery surrounding room 703 and the angel sightings. Takao, unable to face Miki due to her past failure, will be seen struggling emotionally.

However, when another boy from room 703 experiences a sudden decline, she will be forced to act. As the case continues, the truth behind the angel's appearances and the boys' conditions will be uncovered.

Titled 'The Night When the Angels Danced [Part 2],' Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 9 will air in Japan on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 12 am JST. International viewers can watch the episode with English subtitles at corresponding times in their regions.

In Japan, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Episode 9 will be broadcast on channels such as TOKYO MX and Animax, and it will also be available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Internationally, the episode will stream on Crunchyroll.

