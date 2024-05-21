Anime Adaptation Of Inio Asano’s Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction Invades Crunchyroll Worldwide May 24

Crunchyroll is set to bring the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Inio Asano's manga Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction to its platform this May. The series is known for its unique blend of science fiction and coming-of-age drama, following the lives of high school girls grappling with ordinary challenges while in the midst of an alien invasion.

Fans can look forward to a faithful and visually stunning adaptation that captures the essence of the manga's unique blend of slice-of-life and apocalyptic themes.

ALSO READ: Crunchyroll Invites You To Tune In To The Hindi, Tamil, And Telugu Dub Premieres Of Mashle Magic And Muscles, Dr.Stone, Haikyuu, Bluelock And More This Summer! Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction release date and more

Invading the Crunchyroll spring anime lineup comes the dystopian sci-fi story of youth, Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction. After premiering as a two-part film – Part 1 released on March 22 and Part 2 will be released on May 24 only in Japan – Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, in over 200 countries and territories worldwide including India, as an all-new 18-episode television series version starting on Friday, May 24 at 8:30 AM IST, with episodes releasing weekly featuring brand new footage never before seen in theaters.

Nominated for an Eisner Award in 2019 and recognized critically in 2018 at San Diego Comic-Con as one of the year’s Best New Manga, Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction is based on the original graphic novel created by Inio Asano (Goodnight Punpun) and published by Shogakukan from 2014 to 2022 with over three million copies in circulation.

Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction: official synopsis

“As the world is threatened by the sudden appearance of a mysterious alien mothership, best friends Kadode Koyama and Oran ‘Ontan’ Nakagawa carry on about their high school life. But as they grow up, they face existential questions, learning adulthood’s complexities and that the true threat may not be from above.”

Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction: cast and crew

The anime is produced by studio Production +h. (The Orbital Children) and directed by Tomoyuki Kurokawa who is best known for his work on the PSYCHO-PASS series. The series composition and screenplay were written by Reiko Yoshida whose previous work includes the Violet Evergarden series, Liz and the Blue Bird, and A Silent Voice.

Additional production staff includes world setting by Takaaki Suzuki (Violet Evergarden series); character design and chief animation direction by Nobutake Ito (INU-OH); color design by Satoshi Takezawa (Digimon Adventure); art direction by Mika Nishimura (Typhoon Noruda); CG direction by Satoi Inami; cinematography by Takuma Morooka (Moriarty the Patriot); editing by Masayuki Kurosawa (Laid-Back Camp series); sound direction by Takeshi Takadera ([Oshi no Ko]); and music composed by Taro Umebayashi (Space Dandy).

The series stars lead voice performances by Lilas Ikuta (Hiro-chan in BELLE) as Kadode Koyama and ano (Memocho in Oshi no Ko) as Oran Nakagawa. Lilas Ikuta is also known as ikura, a singer-songwriter and vocalist of the popular music group YOASOBI whose songs include the global phenomenon Idol from the anime series Oshi no Ko, Brave from the anime series Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and The Blessing from the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury.

The multi-talented voice actor ano is also a musical artist whose notable single Chu, Tayousei. can be heard as one of the ending theme songs in the anime series Chainsaw Man. The original movie theme song ZeZeZeZettai Seiiki performed by ano featuring Lilas Ikuta will also be a part of the new television version of Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction.

The supporting voice cast also includes the following:

Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger in SPY x FAMILY) as Kiho Kurihara

(Anya Forger in SPY x FAMILY) as Kiho Kurihara Miyuri Shimabukuro (Carole in Carole & Tuesday) as Ai Demoto

(Carole in Carole & Tuesday) as Ai Demoto Saeko Oki (Fumi Sanada in Case Closed/Detective Conan) as Rin Hirama

(Fumi Sanada in Case Closed/Detective Conan) as Rin Hirama Azumi Waki (Hinata Tachibana in Tokyo Revengers) as Futaba Takemoto

(Hinata Tachibana in Tokyo Revengers) as Futaba Takemoto Ryoko Shiraishi (Hayate Ayasaki in Hayate the Combat Butler) as Makoto Tainuma

(Hayate Ayasaki in Hayate the Combat Butler) as Makoto Tainuma Miyu Irino (Ritsu Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100) as Keita Oba

(Ritsu Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100) as Keita Oba Koki Uchiyama (Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia) as Kenichi Kohiruimaki

(Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia) as Kenichi Kohiruimaki Taito Ban (Jinwoo Sung in Solo Leveling) as Watarase

(Jinwoo Sung in Solo Leveling) as Watarase Junichi Suwabe (Shota Aizawa in My Hero Academia) as Hiroshi Nakagawa

(Shota Aizawa in My Hero Academia) as Hiroshi Nakagawa Kenjiro Tsuda (Kento Nanami in JUJUTSU KAISEN) as Nobuo Koyama

(Kento Nanami in JUJUTSU KAISEN) as Nobuo Koyama Naoto Takenaka (Entei IN Pokémon 3: The Movie) as Chairman

(Entei IN Pokémon 3: The Movie) as Chairman TARAKO (Momoko "Maruko" Sakura in Chibi Maruko-chan) as Debeko

(Momoko "Maruko" Sakura in Chibi Maruko-chan) as Debeko Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki Sakata in Gintama) as Isobeyan

All 12 volumes of Inio Asano’s Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction graphic novel are currently available for purchase in the Crunchyroll Store.

