Anime director Tatsuya Nagamine passes away at 53: One Piece and Dragon Ball fans mourn visionary filmmaker

Anime fans around the world are mourning the loss of Tatsuya Nagamine, the acclaimed director known for his work on One Piece Film: Z, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and the visually striking Wano arc of the One Piece anime. Nagamine passed away on 20 August at the age of 53 after battling an undisclosed illness, his family confirmed in a statement released on 14 November.

According to the message shared on his official X account, his family wrote, “Thank you always for your support. We are Nagamine Tatsuya’s family. He had been undergoing medical treatment since last year, but he passed away on August 20 at the age of 53.” They added that his funeral was held quietly, with only close relatives present.

A private memorial service for the director was held at Toei Animation on 13 November. His family expressed gratitude for the gathering, writing, “Yesterday, on November 13, Toei Animation hosted a private memorial gathering. We thank everyone who attended. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone at Toei Animation for arranging such an event with great care.”

A look at his impact on Anime

Nagamine was regarded as one of Toei Animation’s most dependable creative forces. His work shaped several iconic projects, and his direction during the One Piece Wano arc was widely praised for transforming the anime’s visual tone. His contributions extended to major titles such as Yes! Precure 5, ONE PIECE FILM Z, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly, all of which strengthened his reputation as a visionary director in the anime industry.

His family also offered a glimpse into the person behind the celebrated career. They shared, “To us, he was a gentle, warm, and incredibly supportive husband and father. He continued fighting his illness with determination, doing everything he possibly could.” They added that he stayed motivated by the hope of returning home and returning to his work.

In their heartfelt message, his loved ones continued, “We are deeply saddened and full of regret. But we are proud of him for always putting his whole heart into his work, parenting, and daily life. We imagine he is now resting above the clouds, reunited with senior colleagues and creators, perhaps talking about making something together again.”

They concluded with a final note to fans: “To everyone who supported him, we extend our deepest thanks. We would be grateful if you would continue to enjoy and cherish the works he contributed to. The sky over Nerima, home to the Oizumi Studio where he spent more than half of his life, is clear today.”

Nagamine leaves behind a powerful legacy in anime, remembered not only for his direction but for his kindness and dedication to his craft. His work continues to be celebrated by fans worldwide, ensuring his influence lives on through the stories he helped create.

