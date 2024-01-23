Anime Movies Releasing In 2024 Featuring Blue Lock Episode Nagi & Code Geass Movie

Anime movies have captivated audiences worldwide with their unique blend of vibrant animation, compelling storytelling, and diverse genres. From Studio Ghibli's enchanting classics like Spirited Away to action-packed adventures like Your Name and thought-provoking films like Akira, the anime film landscape offers a rich tapestry of creativity.

These animated gems often transcend cultural boundaries, exploring complex themes, emotions, and fantastical worlds. With their stunning visuals and immersive narratives, anime movies continue to carve a distinctive niche in the global cinematic landscape, attracting fans of all ages and backgrounds.

Here are the anime movies releasing in 2024:

Bloody Escape: Jigoku no Tōsō Geki

Studio: Polygon Pictures

Director: Gorō Taniguchi

Release Date: January 5

An intense journey through darkness and survival.

Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp

Studio: Shaft

Director: Tatsuya Oishi

Release Date: January 12

Unveiling mysteries in a captivating vampire tale.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom

Studio: Bandai Namco Filmworks

Director: Mitsuo Fukuda

Release Date: January 26

Mecha warfare shapes the destiny of a post-apocalyptic world.

Eiga Given: Hiiragi Mix

Studio: Lerche

Director: Noriko Hashimoto

Release Date: January 27

A musical odyssey intertwining lives through harmonious melodies.

Ōmuro-ke: Dear Sisters

Studios: Passione, Studio Lings

Director: Naoyuki Tatsuwa

Release Date: February 2

Hilarious antics ensue in the amusing world of dear sisters.

Gekijōban Haikyu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen

Studio: Production I.G

Director: Susumu Mitsunaka

Release Date: February 16

Volleyball passion ignites in a decisive battle.

Doraemon: Nobita's Earth Symphony

Studio: Shin-Ei Animation

Director: Kazuaki Imai

Release Date: March 1

A sci-fi adventure unfolds as Doraemon orchestrates a symphony of wonders.

Paripi Kōmei: Road to Summer Sonia

Studio: P.A. Works

Director: Shū Honma

Release Date: March 1

The journey to summer Sonia unfolds in a lively party.

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction (part 1)

Studio: Production +h.

Director: Tomoyuki Kurokawa

Release Date: March 22

A surreal exploration of life amid impending destruction.

Detective Conan: The Million Dollar Signpost

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Director: Chika Nagaoka

Release Date: April 12

Detective Conan unravels mysteries in pursuit of a million-dollar trail.

Kuramerukagari

Studio: Team OneOne

Director: Shigeyoshi Tsukahara

Release Date: April 12

A tale of transformation and discovery in Kuramerukagari.

Kurayukaba

Studio: Team OneOne

Director: Shigeyoshi Tsukahara

Release Date: April 12

The enigmatic world of Kurayukaba beckons with its own mysteries.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi

Studio: Eight Bit

Director: Shunsuke Ishikawa

Release Date: April 19

Aspiring footballers face challenges in the intense world of Blue Lock.

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction (part 2)

Studio: Production +h.

Director: Tomoyuki Kurokawa

Release Date: April 19

The chaotic journey continues in the second part of Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction.

Trapezium

Studio: CloverWorks

Director: Masahiro Shinohara

Release Date: May 10

A compelling narrative unfolds within the geometric intrigue of Trapezium.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era

Studio: CygamesPictures

Director: Ken Yamamoto

Release Date: May 24

The thrilling saga of Uma Musume continues in a new era.

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (part 1)

Studio: Bandai Namco Filmworks

Director: Yoshimitsu Ohashi

Release Date: May

The iconic Code Geass saga resumes with the beginning of the recapture.

Rabbits Kingdom the Movie

Studio: Studio Sign

Director: Masayoshi Ozaki

Release Date: June 14

A whimsical adventure awaits in the Rabbits Kingdom.

Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199

Studio: Studio Mother

Directors: Harutoshi Fukui (Chief), Naomichi Yamato

Release Date: July 19

Yamato faces rebellion in a timeless struggle for survival.

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Final Chapter (part 1)

Studio: Bandai Namco Filmworks

Director: Tomoyuki Kawamura

Release Date: September 6

The final chapter of Nijigasaki High School Idol Club begins with passion and rhythm.