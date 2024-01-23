Anime Movies Releasing In 2024 Featuring Blue Lock Episode Nagi & Code Geass Movie
Anime movies in 2024 promise a diverse cinematic journey, blending captivating storytelling and stunning visuals, ranging from intense survival tales to whimsical adventures and musical odysseys.
Anime movies have captivated audiences worldwide with their unique blend of vibrant animation, compelling storytelling, and diverse genres. From Studio Ghibli's enchanting classics like Spirited Away to action-packed adventures like Your Name and thought-provoking films like Akira, the anime film landscape offers a rich tapestry of creativity.
These animated gems often transcend cultural boundaries, exploring complex themes, emotions, and fantastical worlds. With their stunning visuals and immersive narratives, anime movies continue to carve a distinctive niche in the global cinematic landscape, attracting fans of all ages and backgrounds.
Here are the anime movies releasing in 2024:
Bloody Escape: Jigoku no Tōsō Geki
Studio: Polygon Pictures
Director: Gorō Taniguchi
Release Date: January 5
An intense journey through darkness and survival.
Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp
Studio: Shaft
Director: Tatsuya Oishi
Release Date: January 12
Unveiling mysteries in a captivating vampire tale.
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom
Studio: Bandai Namco Filmworks
Director: Mitsuo Fukuda
Release Date: January 26
Mecha warfare shapes the destiny of a post-apocalyptic world.
Eiga Given: Hiiragi Mix
Studio: Lerche
Director: Noriko Hashimoto
Release Date: January 27
A musical odyssey intertwining lives through harmonious melodies.
Ōmuro-ke: Dear Sisters
Studios: Passione, Studio Lings
Director: Naoyuki Tatsuwa
Release Date: February 2
Hilarious antics ensue in the amusing world of dear sisters.
Gekijōban Haikyu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen
Studio: Production I.G
Director: Susumu Mitsunaka
Release Date: February 16
Volleyball passion ignites in a decisive battle.
Doraemon: Nobita's Earth Symphony
Studio: Shin-Ei Animation
Director: Kazuaki Imai
Release Date: March 1
A sci-fi adventure unfolds as Doraemon orchestrates a symphony of wonders.
Paripi Kōmei: Road to Summer Sonia
Studio: P.A. Works
Director: Shū Honma
Release Date: March 1
The journey to summer Sonia unfolds in a lively party.
Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction (part 1)
Studio: Production +h.
Director: Tomoyuki Kurokawa
Release Date: March 22
A surreal exploration of life amid impending destruction.
Detective Conan: The Million Dollar Signpost
Studio: TMS Entertainment
Director: Chika Nagaoka
Release Date: April 12
Detective Conan unravels mysteries in pursuit of a million-dollar trail.
Kuramerukagari
Studio: Team OneOne
Director: Shigeyoshi Tsukahara
Release Date: April 12
A tale of transformation and discovery in Kuramerukagari.
Kurayukaba
Studio: Team OneOne
Director: Shigeyoshi Tsukahara
Release Date: April 12
The enigmatic world of Kurayukaba beckons with its own mysteries.
Blue Lock: Episode Nagi
Studio: Eight Bit
Director: Shunsuke Ishikawa
Release Date: April 19
Aspiring footballers face challenges in the intense world of Blue Lock.
Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction (part 2)
Studio: Production +h.
Director: Tomoyuki Kurokawa
Release Date: April 19
The chaotic journey continues in the second part of Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction.
Trapezium
Studio: CloverWorks
Director: Masahiro Shinohara
Release Date: May 10
A compelling narrative unfolds within the geometric intrigue of Trapezium.
Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era
Studio: CygamesPictures
Director: Ken Yamamoto
Release Date: May 24
The thrilling saga of Uma Musume continues in a new era.
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (part 1)
Studio: Bandai Namco Filmworks
Director: Yoshimitsu Ohashi
Release Date: May
The iconic Code Geass saga resumes with the beginning of the recapture.
Rabbits Kingdom the Movie
Studio: Studio Sign
Director: Masayoshi Ozaki
Release Date: June 14
A whimsical adventure awaits in the Rabbits Kingdom.
Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199
Studio: Studio Mother
Directors: Harutoshi Fukui (Chief), Naomichi Yamato
Release Date: July 19
Yamato faces rebellion in a timeless struggle for survival.
Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Final Chapter (part 1)
Studio: Bandai Namco Filmworks
Director: Tomoyuki Kawamura
Release Date: September 6
The final chapter of Nijigasaki High School Idol Club begins with passion and rhythm.