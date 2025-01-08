Anyway, I'm Falling In Love With You Episode 1: Everything You Need To Know
A new romance anime is dropping this Winter 2025, so don’t miss it! Find out the release date of Anyway, I'm Falling In Love With You Episode 1 and more details here.
The upcoming Anyway, I'm Falling In Love With You anime is a high school romance about Mihon Nishino. The series is set during her second year of high school as she laments her lack of an idealized youth amid canceled school events and personal disappointments.
Her life takes a turn when her childhood friend, Kizuki, surprises her by declaring himself a “candidate” to be her boyfriend. The story itself explores Mihon’s relationships with Kizuki and three other childhood friends who grew up together in the same neighborhood, intertwining love, friendship, and personal growth.
Given that the series is set in the past, fans can expect Anyway, I'm Falling In Love With You Episode 1 opens with Mihon Nishino in the present as a 27-year-old manga editor experiencing a disappointing birthday.
News of a canceled manga serial leaves her disheartened, but a nostalgic encounter with happy high schoolers sparks memories of her youth. The episode will then shift back a decade, portraying Mihon’s life as a high school student with her four childhood friends within the residential area of Koigahama Highland.
Anyway, I'm Falling In Love With You Episode 1 is set to debut on Friday, January 10, 2025, at 1:28 am JST. It will first air on TBS and BS11 in Japan. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available on various platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA Premium, DMM TV, d Anime Store, HULU, and U-NEXT.
Additionally, the Anyway, I'm Falling In Love With You series will be available for global streaming on Crunchyroll. Those in Southeast Asia will be able to access the series on the Ani-One YouTube channel as well.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.