Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You Episode 10: Togo Goes Camping; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You, titled ‘The Times I Spent With You,’ saw the students of Ao High dismantle the decorations from the cultural festival. Shin persuaded the Principal to allow the event to continue with restrictions. His motivation stemmed from wanting to create more memories with Mizuho.

The episode later revealed that Shin was the one who urged Kizuki to pursue Mizuho and had also witnessed Kizuki’s confession to her on her seventeenth birthday. Despite this, Shin remained determined not to leave things unresolved and sought to grow closer to Mizuho.

Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You Episode 10 will see Shin continue his efforts to connect with Mizuho, though his future relationship with her suggests limited success. The episode may explore whether he actively tries before ultimately stepping back.

Meanwhile, a camping trip is planned as a farewell for Togo, involving five childhood friends, Togo, and Chinatsu. Airu, who has had minimal focus in recent episodes, might also play a more prominent role as the story shifts toward his perspective.

Titled ‘Impulse,’ Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You Episode 10 is scheduled for Friday, March 14, 2025, at 1:28 AM JST. However, viewers in many countries will have access to it earlier, on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The episode will premiere in Japan on TBS, followed by BS11.

Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You Episode 10 will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, HULU, ABEMA Premium, DMM TV, d Anime Store, and U-NEXT. International audiences can watch it on Crunchyroll, and viewers in Southeast Asia can access it via Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

