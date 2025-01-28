Anyway, I'm Falling In Love With You Episode 4: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode, ‘Warmth,’ saw Mizuho falling ill with a fever. While Kizuki, Airu, and Shuugo shopped for gifts for her, Airu encountered his former middle school friends and hinted at a delinquent past. Meanwhile, Shin skipped classes to accompany Mizuho at the beach.

Shin attempted to flirt with Mizuho here, though he wound up pretending he was only teasing. Later, the Koigahama Highlands group visited a theme park. On the way back, Shuugo’s crush on a teacher is implied, and Kizuki invites Mizuho to go somewhere alone with him.

Anyway, I'm Falling In Love With You Episode 4 will focus on Kizuki and Mizuho's solo outing after getting off the train halfway. The episode may explore how Shuugo, Shin, and Airu react to their sudden absence.

The two will be seen at a café, where Kizuki will ask Mizuho to support him at a swimming competition the following Saturday. Additionally, the Koigahama Highlands group will likely participate in fireworks-related activities, potentially tying into a Summer Festival setting.

Anyway, I'm Falling In Love With You Episode 4, titled 'Fireworks for the Future,' is scheduled for release in Japan on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 1:28 am JST. Most countries worldwide will see it premiere on January 30, 2025, due to time zone differences.

The episode will air on TBS and BS11 in Japan and stream on platforms like ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, and HULU. International viewers can watch Anyway, I'm Falling In Love With You Episode 4 on Crunchyroll. The series will also be available on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel in Southeast Asia.

