Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Fireworks for the Future,’ Kizuki and Mizuho spent time alone at a café before Kizuki confidently told some girls that, although they weren’t dating, he was certain Mizuho would eventually become his girlfriend. Meanwhile, Shuugo noticed Shin was unsettled by Kizuki’s assertiveness and advised him to take action.

During Kizuki’s swimming meet, Mizuho cheered for him, which made him happy but also uneasy when he saw Satou watching her. In response, Kizuki challenged Satou to a race. Elsewhere, the group enjoyed fireworks arranged by Mizuho’s father.

As fireworks light up the sky, Mizuho and Airu will be standing together on the rooftop in Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You Episode 5. Something Airu says will make Mizuho think of Kizuki, prompting her to rush toward the school’s swimming pool.

Out of breath, she will reach the pool’s entrance and open the door, leading to an important encounter. The episode will also confirm Shin’s relationship status with Mizuho in the future while revealing whether Mizuho stayed with her friends or went to see Kizuki that night.

Titled ‘How To Be Together Forever,’ Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You Episode 5 is set to release worldwide on Thursday, February 6, 2025, and will premiere in Japan on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 1:28 am JST. The episode will first air on TBS, followed by BS11.

For local streaming, it will be available on platforms such as HULU, ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and more. International fans can watch Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You Episode 5 on Crunchyroll. Those in Southeast Asia can tune in to Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.