Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You Episode 8: Mizuho To Go On ‘Date’ With First Love; Recap, Release Date And More

Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You Episode 8 will see Togo invite Mizuho for a drive, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, what to expect and more details here.

By Sneha Sam
Published on Feb 25, 2025  |  06:00 PM IST |  3.7K
Haruka Mitsui, Typhoon Graphics, Medialink, Crunchyroll
Anyway, I'm Falling In Love With You [Haruka Mitsui, Typhoon Graphics, Medialink, Crunchyroll]

The last episode of Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You, titled ‘Playing Nice,’ saw Mizuho’s past feelings for Togo revealed, showing that he was her first crush. Though he was uninterested back then, he was surprised by how much she had changed.

Togo later joined the school as a faculty member while pursuing his teaching degree, using summer vacation for experience. He questioned the boys about Mizuho’s relationship status, though rather than pursuing her himself, he encouraged them to act before someone else did.

Anyway, I'm Falling In Love With You [Haruka Mitsui, Typhoon Graphics, Medialink, Crunchyroll]

With Togo now integrated into their daily lives, his interactions with Mizuho will cause some tension in Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You Episode 8. When he invites her for a drive to congratulate her after completing a manuscript, Kizuki will quickly insists on going too.

However, due to club activities, Shin’s filming work, and Ai’s student council duties, only Shuugo will be available. Initially uninterested, Shuugo will be chosen to accompany them as a chaperone, though his true feelings may become clearer as the episode progresses.

Anyway, I'm Falling In Love With You [Haruka Mitsui, Typhoon Graphics, Medialink, Crunchyroll]

Titled ‘The Shape Of One-Sided Love,’ Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You Episode 8 will be released on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 1:28 AM JST. Most countries around the globe will see it earlier, on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The episode will first air in Japan on TBS, followed by BS11.

Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You Episode 8 will also be available for streaming on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, HULU, ABEMA Premium, DMM TV, d Anime Store, and U-NEXT. International viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll, while those in Southeast Asia can watch it on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates from the Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

Credits: Crunchyroll, Anyway I'm Falling In Love With You anime website, YouTube, Wikipedia, Anime Countdown
About The Author
Sneha Sam

With a flaming passion for both stories and art, Sneha has been an avid fanatic of the anime and man...

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Latest Articles