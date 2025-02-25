Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You Episode 8: Mizuho To Go On ‘Date’ With First Love; Recap, Release Date And More

The last episode of Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You, titled ‘Playing Nice,’ saw Mizuho’s past feelings for Togo revealed, showing that he was her first crush. Though he was uninterested back then, he was surprised by how much she had changed.

Togo later joined the school as a faculty member while pursuing his teaching degree, using summer vacation for experience. He questioned the boys about Mizuho’s relationship status, though rather than pursuing her himself, he encouraged them to act before someone else did.

With Togo now integrated into their daily lives, his interactions with Mizuho will cause some tension in Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You Episode 8. When he invites her for a drive to congratulate her after completing a manuscript, Kizuki will quickly insists on going too.

However, due to club activities, Shin’s filming work, and Ai’s student council duties, only Shuugo will be available. Initially uninterested, Shuugo will be chosen to accompany them as a chaperone, though his true feelings may become clearer as the episode progresses.

Titled ‘The Shape Of One-Sided Love,’ Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You Episode 8 will be released on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 1:28 AM JST. Most countries around the globe will see it earlier, on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The episode will first air in Japan on TBS, followed by BS11.

Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You Episode 8 will also be available for streaming on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, HULU, ABEMA Premium, DMM TV, d Anime Store, and U-NEXT. International viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll, while those in Southeast Asia can watch it on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

