The Apothecary Diaries anime took the world by storm when it started to air in 2023. Its immense popularity is not only because of the brilliant storyline but also the fantastic animation that won the hearts of the fans.

Now that the first season of the anime is over, fans are left wanting a season 2. While waiting for the next season to come, the fans of the series are trying to quench their thirst with the Apothecary Diaries light novel series by Natsu Hyuga and its manga adaptation. However, one of the manga adaptations of the series just announced that it will be going on hiatus.

Minoji Kurata’s manga adaptation is going on hiatus

The Minoji Kurata version of the Apothecary Diaries manga, titled The Apothecary Diaries: The Palace Cloister Mystery-Solving Notebook of Maomao (Kusuriya no Hitorigoto: Maomao no Kokyu Nazotoki Techo) will be going on a hiatus. The publisher of the manga Shogakukan made the announcement as Minoji Kurata will be going on maternity leave.

The illustrator gave birth back in January of 2024 and is yet to take a break from the manga. She will be taking this summer off to recuperate and is officially going on maternity leave. In the announcement, Kurata said, "This is Kurata. I gave birth in January and am currently on maternity leave. I am slowly preparing for my return in the summer, so please wait a while as I read and reread the original work."

The hiatus will be over as soon as she comes back from leave and resumes illustrating again. The fans of the manga series are sending their best wishes to Minoji Kurata so she can enjoy her time off with her child and gain her strength back before returning.

This is not the only manga version of Apothecary Diaries

Minoji Kurata’s version of the Apothecary Diaries is published on Shogakukan’s Monthly Sunday Gene-X. But The Apothecary Diaries: The Palace Cloister Mystery-Solving Notebook of Maomao is not the most popular version of the manga. Instead, it’s more like a spin-off of sorts although it does follow the original light novel series.

The other manga adaptation of the light novel series, titled The Apothecary Diaries is being published in Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan. This manga adaptation is written by Itsuki Nanao and illustrated by Nekokurage. It is possibly the more popular version of The Apothecary Diaries manga that fans know.

