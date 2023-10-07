Ariana Grande to BTS: 6 celebrities who love anime

As per Sportskeede, celebrities can be just as enthusiastic about anime as any everyday fan, and it is becoming more and more suited to overtly include this hobby. From an American perspective, there are more and more celebrities who have openly expressed their specific love for anime.

Elon Musk

The tech multi-millionaire Elon Musk is known for his avid hobby of anime. He has publicly shared some of his preferred anime series, including Death Note, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Ghost in the Shell, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Full Metal Alchemist, and Your Name.

Sasha Banks

The expert wrestler Sasha Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, is an acknowledged anime fanatic. She has talked about her love for anime on structures like Crunchyroll and has even worn costumes stimulated via anime characters, which includes Sailor Moon.

Ariana Grande

The pop sensation Ariana Grande has showcased her love for anime via her Chihiro tattoo, a person from the renowned anime film Spirited Away. She has also been noticed wearing merchandise offering famous anime characters.

BTS

The globally acclaimed K-pop group BTS has millions of followers and is known for its love of anime. They've included songs from anime series like Naruto, demonstrating their appreciation for the medium.

Quentin Tarantino

The acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has expressed his hobby in anime and noted his preference to work on anime initiatives. He has mentioned his admiration for anime classics including Ghost Inside the Shell and Blood: The Last Vampire, both produced by way of Production I.G.

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson, one of the maximum-grossing actors of all time, has openly mentioned his affinity for anime. He voiced characters in the anime series Afro Samurai and has expressed his enjoyment of person-oriented anime.

