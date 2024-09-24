ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 12 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Natsuki has recognized that completing his education will enable him to better assist those around him after being inspired by one of his former students, Natuki has decided to travel to the Mainland to continue his studies.

ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 12 is just around the corner with more, so don’t miss it. Keep reading to find out the release date, what we believe with happen next, and more.

ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 12 release date and where to stream

ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 12 is slated for release on September 29, 2024, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone differences, viewers outside Japan will have access to the episode on September 28, 2024, with exact release times adjusted to their individual time zones.

In Japan, it will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, and Gunma TV at the same time, with AT-X broadcasting it on September 30, 2024, at 9:30 PM JST. For international viewers, ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 12 will be available on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 12

ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 12 may reveal more about Project Eden and its connection to Natsuki's grandmother, who had predicted the drastic rise in water levels. Atri, after resting in her capsule, has regained her memories of her owner's final command, which could be crucial to understanding the situation.

The episode will likely explore the significance of these unknown variables, offering insights into the water level catastrophe and its relation to Atri and Natsuki's grandmother's plan. ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 12 may uncover more about the mystery surrounding Project Eden and how it ties into the broader story.

Advertisement

ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 11 recap

ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 11, titled ‘The End of Summer and Your Sound,’ Natsuki informs his school and friends of his decision to return to the mainland to continue his education. He chooses to shift his studies from astronautics to humanoid robotics, aiming to strengthen relationships between humans and humanoids.

Atri decides to accompany him on this journey, and the group plans a farewell celebration. However, Atri unexpectedly malfunctions and shuts down that evening. Natsuki examines the manual and concludes that her battery is running low.

Unfortunately, the battery can only be recharged by her original manufacturer. Without a solution, Atri faces permanent memory loss and shutdown. Desperate, Natsuki recalls the capsule Atri was originally stored in, believing it may hold the key to recharging her battery.

He retrieves the capsule from Nonoko's lab, successfully reviving Atri. Upon waking in ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 11, Atri reveals she has finally remembered Nonko's final order to her.

Advertisement

Keep up with the latest news from the ATRI: My Dear Moments series here, at Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.