Attack on Titan Grand Finale: Where to watch the final episode? Streaming details, release time, and more

The Attack On Titan Finale is hours away and the fans cannot wait to wait for the series. As fin as it would be to watch the finale, it would also be a tough call for the viewers to say goodbye to the series once and for all. Well, if you are wondering when and where you can watch Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 Part 2, then we have got you covered. Here is a complete guide to the streaming details of the series!

Attack on Titan Grand Finale: Where to watch the finale with exact timings

Also known as Attack on Titan The Final Chapters Part 2, the grand finale will be streaming on Crunchyroll [Sunday in Europe and Middle East] on November 4, 2023. The streaming giant will stream the series finale in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and select territories in Southeast Asia. Hulu will also stream the anime in the U.S., as reported by Anime News Network.

The anime will debut on the NHK General channel on November 4th at midnight in Japan, which is effectively November 5th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). It will also be available for streaming on various platforms in Japan, such as Lemino, d Anime Store, Netflix, TELASA, U-NEXT, Amazon Prime, DMM TV, and ABEMA. The anime's duration will be 85 minutes.

Here is a simple list of the streaming details as per ANN

NHK General Channel (Japan): November 4th, 24:00 JST (effectively, November 5th, 00:00 JST)

Crunchyroll (US, Canada, Europe, Middle East, North Africa, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and select Southeast Asian territories): November 4th

Hulu (US): November 4th

Lemino (Japan)

d Anime Store (Japan)

Netflix (Japan)

TELASA (Japan)

U-NEXT (Japan)

Amazon Prime (Japan)

DMM TV (Japan)

ABEMA (Japan)

Attack on Titan ending from the manga

The ending of the Attack on Titan manga, created by Hajime Isayama, marked a significant and polarizing conclusion to the epic series. The manga's final chapter, Chapter 139, titled Toward the Tree on That Hill, provided a resolution to many of the story's central conflicts and character arcs.

We see that the battle between Mikasa, Armin, Levi, and the rest of the fighters took a different turn. And it was Mikasa who ended up decapitating Eren. She takes his head, and the manga shows the passage of three years. Right as the leap takes place, we see the aftermath of Eren's actions. The story looks at the world's struggle to move forward without the Titan curse and the looming Titan threat. Eldia establishes a new military under the Yeagerist banner to build a different future. The concept of freedom is central, and it's revealed that Mikasa's choice to kill Eren, not Eren himself, ultimately frees Ymir, the source of all Titans.

By the end of the manga, the conclusion then shows us questions on the uncertainties and complexities of the decisions that characters make.

Hajime Isayama's apology for the final episode

In a piece released on the official website of Attack On Titan, the author of the manga, Hajime Isayama shared his views on the upcoming finale. Isayama mentioned the challenge he faced in the original manga's climax scene, recognizing its difficulty even for him as the creator. “The climax scene that happens in the last half of the final season was very hard to draw in the original manga, as well, so I couldn’t help but think, “This is going to be rough for MAPPA," the author expressed while addressing the finale.

He humorously acknowledged that the scene might be a tough task for the animation studio MAPPA, stating, "MAPPA is probably thinking, 'Please stop.' I'm sorry, MAPPA. I'm really sorry." We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for your daily dose of anime and pop culture updates.

