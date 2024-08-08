Attack on Titan: How Did Grisha Yeager Become A Titan? Explained

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan Manga & Anime.

Grisha Yeager is one of the most intriguing characters in Hajime Isayama’s Shingeki no Kyojin. Being the father of Eren Yeager, he passed down to his son the powers of the Attack Titan, but this led to everyone wondering how he came into possession of the Attack Titan. While the majority of his past is seen in the anime, there are a few vital moments from the manga that answer a lot of questions.

Grisha Yeager is part of the iconic Attack on Titan series with over 140 million manga copies in circulation. With television series, films, miniseries, novels, spin-offs, and video games, there is no questioning its popularity. Many blame Grisha Yeager for single-handedly spearheading all the events in the finale, but there is a good reason for his actions. Here’s a look at how Grisha Yeager became a Titan.

Grisha Yeager was born in the Liberio Interment Zone in Marley, where Eldians were oppressed and discriminated against by the Marleyan government. They faced the consequences of their ancestors and were living under brutal conditions, being tortured by the Marleyans. Grisha’s hatred for the Marleyans grew when they brutally killed his sister in Attack on Titan.

This event marked the beginning of Grisha’s revenge and he secretly joined the Eldian Restorationists, a group of Eldians, who wanted to overthrow the Marley. Grisha firmly believed that they should not suffer the consequences of what their ancestors had done. It is not until he meets with The Owl that his life changes drastically.

Eren Kruger aka ‘The Owl’ was a double agent within the Marleyan government who secretly worked for the Eldian Restorationists. He revealed to Grisha the power of Titans and the Nine Titans, who were passed through Eldian bloodlines. As the story progresses, Kruger saves Grisha from being executed by the Marleyans, once they find out about his connections with the Eldian restorationists.

Kruger knew his time was running out due to the Curse of Yimir, which limits the lifespan of Titan Shifters to 13 Years. He believed that Grisha’s will and determination would go a long way in restoring Eldia. Grisha is then injected with the Titan serum, and he consumes Kruger, inheriting his Titan powers.

Grisha also later in the series inherited the power of the Founding Titan by consuming Frieda Reiss. This was another pivotal moment, which set the stage for his son’s future actions. He later makes the fateful decision to pass on the secrets to his son Eren. After injecting him with the Titan serum, Eren devours Grisha, inheriting both the Founding Titan and Attack Titan.

While Grisha Yeager may not have been the best anime parent, he always made decisions in the best interest of Eldia. However controversial his decisions, he believed that it would restore Eldia to its former glory, which kind of did, but at the cost of 80% of Earth’s population. Grisha’s legacy will go down in history for he sacrificed everything, including himself, for Eldia. Stay tuned for more articles related to your favorite anime characters.

