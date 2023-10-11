Attack on Titan: Is NHK really interviewing Eren Yeager ahead of series finale? Here's what we know

Attack on Titan is all set to debut its series finale in the coming month. With this, there is a lot to pack in ahead of the final episode. But now, a new piece of update comes to the forefront. The Twitter (now X), account of Attack on Titan Wiki took to the feed to share an interesting update about the series. It turns out that the NHK network in Japan is planning to conduct an interview with the character, Eren Yeager. That is right, not the voice actor, but the anime character of Eren will be around to answer the questions. Here is everything to know about the story!

Eren's interview on NHK

As per the leaker's update, NHK is planning to go on TV with the interview before the release of the finale in November. Unlike traditional interviews with voice actors, this interview will feature Eren Yeager, the anime character himself. This novel approach has sparked intense interest among fans, as they wonder how this fictional character will respond to questions and engage in conversation.

Many speculate that a real person may be portraying Eren in the interview, creating a sense of authenticity that adds to the excitement. The interview, scheduled for October 23, 2023, on Japan's NHK Professional Work Style at 11:45 pm JST, will not only focus on Eren but also include other prominent characters from the series, such as Levi, Armin, Mikasa, and more.

As of now, it is not clear if the interview will look at the events of the anime, and will be based on Eren's original character demeanor. It will be interesting to see what the event looks like.

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 Part 3 release details

The much-anticipated conclusion of Attack on Titan: The Final Season is slated to air on November 4, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST. This marks the arrival of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Part 2, following a one-hour special in March. It promises a thrilling ending to the epic series. Fans worldwide can stream it on Crunchyroll, with global access on the same day as its Japanese release. Viewers have the choice to watch it as one long episode or split it into three parts, catering to different time zones and preferences. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for updates.

