A short story by Hajime Isayama recently brought back Captain Levi (a poster highlight) but the artist has another surprise in store. Despite the fact that Attack on Titan's manga and anime ended the story of the Scout Regiment, creator Hajime Isayama hasn't been afraid to revisit the universe.

Captain Levi's early years are revealed in Attack on Titan: Bad Boy which shows how tragic it was for the Captain of the Survey Corps who would become a powerful soldier for Paradis. The one-shot focused on the past. Isayama has released new art depicting Levi's future, providing fans with some insight into what he is up to.

How was Attack on Titan concluded?

For those who may have forgotten, Levi managed to survive the clash with Eren Jaeger's forces after Attack on Titan came to an end. Despite enduring the loss of multiple limbs due to Zeke Jaeger's desperate act, Levi continued to fight to protect the world from the destructive power of the new Founding Titan. Thanks to Eren's final efforts, Levi was able to lend a helping hand to those who had faced immense hardships following the battle, bidding a heartfelt farewell to his fallen comrades. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

What's next for the infamous Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan?

The fact that Levi was an Ackerman, a race entirely different from the Eldians, prevented him from receiving a Titan transformation. In spite of his inability to regenerate lost body parts, the Scout Regiment captain continues to fight for good. Isayama seems eager to create new stories in the Attack on Titan franchise even if the franchise will never receive an official sequel.

Advertisement

Although many fans believed the manga's ending would lead to a sequel, the creator has said he has no plans to develop a sequel. As we follow the story of Jaeger's death many years later, we see a mystery young child discover the grave of Eren. It's unclear whether anime fans will witness the end of the Titans cycle, which Isayama implies might never end.

Looking for more information about Levi's life, his past, and his future? Stay tuned for the latest updates on the anime.

ALSO READ: Attack On Titan: Bad Boy Manga: What Is The Release Status? All We Know So Far