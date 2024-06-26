Baban Baban Ban Vampire Anime Unveils Winter 2025 Release Window, Cast, And Staff; DEETS

On June 24, 2024, Monday, it was announced by TV Asahi’s Anime Lineup in a press conference that the upcoming Baban Baban Ban Vampire anime series will get a Winter 2025 release date. The anime is also set to be aired every Saturday at 11:30 p.m. JST on TV Asahi’s new programming block called IM Animation across 24 stations in the country.

Other than this, the main cast of the upcoming anime was also announced on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the show, along with a new promotional video and a teaser visual. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Baban Baban Ban Vampire anime so far.

Baban Baban Ban Vampire anime release window and cast

The Baban Baban Ban Vampire anime will be released in January 2025, which means it will be part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup. Based on the manga series of the same name by Hiromasa Okujima, Baban Baban Ban Vampire is a BL anime. But the BL here means Bloody Love Comedy, instead of the usual Boys Love.

Along with the release window for the show, the anime’s X (formerly Twitter) account also announced the two main cast members for the upcoming anime. As the name suggests, the story of Baban Baban Ban Vampire revolves around a vampire, who is called Ranmaru Mori. It was announced that VA Daisuke Namikawa will be voicing Ranmaru Mori in the anime while Yūsuke Kobayashi will be voicing the innocent boy named Rihito Tatsuno.

Advertisement

Both voice actors have shared their excitement to work on the project, with Yusuke Kobayashi saying he loves the chaotic nature of the source material. The promotional video also showed us the character of Ranmaru, who was seen vigorously cleaning a bathhouse. The video also featured Daisuke Namikawa’s voice. The anime’s official site and X (Formerly Twitter) account also shared an illustration of Ranmaru with a cleaning brush in his hands, which is reminiscent of the cover of the manga’s first volume.

Baban Baban Ban Vampire staff and plot details

The upcoming BL (Bloody Love) Baban Baban Ban Vampire anime is produced by studio GAINA with Itsuro Kawasaki directing it. Takahiro Tamano is the assistant director of the project with Yukiko Ban as the character designer. Yukiko Ban is also the chief animation director along with Shunsuke Masuda, and Satoru Kiyomaru. The music composition of the series is being handled by Jun Ichikawa.

Advertisement

The chaotic and comedic story of Baban Baban Ban Vampire revolves around a 450-year-old vampire named Ranmaru Mori. Ranmaru works as a part-time cleaner at a public bathhouse cleaner and wants to drink the blood of an 18-year-old virgin. That is why he keeps an eye on Rihito Tatsuno, a 15-year-old boy who is the son of the bathhouse’s owners. The story is comedic and combines some boys love element with the chaotic plot surrounding a vampire.

A live-action movie version of the manga was also announced alongside the anime, although we do not have many details about that. More details of the anime series will hopefully be out soon and we will get a release date for the anime as well.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Season 2 Confirms Release Date; Plot, Where To Watch & More