Baban Baban Ban Vampire Episode 1: Check Out The Release Date, Expected Plot And More Details
A new BL anime is dropping this Winter in 2025 as Baban Baban Ban Vampire Episode 1 brings to life Hiromasa Okujima’s comedic manga. Don’t miss it; get the release date and more details here.
Animated by Studio Gaina, Baban Baban Ban Vampire follows Ranmaru Mori, a centuries-old vampire who works at an old public bathhouse, ‘Koi no Yu,’ as a live-in employee. He does this to repay the owner’s son, Rihito Tatsuno, who once saved his life.
While waiting for Rihito to turn 18, Ranmaru plans to drink his virgin blood—a vampire’s delicacy. However, Rihito falls in love with a classmate, threatening Ranmaru’s goal. This comedic love story blends vampire folklore with quirky humor.
Baban Baban Ban Vampire Episode 1 will introduce Rihito, the 15-year-old 4th-generation owner of a public bathhouse, Ranmaru, the bathhouse’s vampire employee. The episode will also introduce Aoi, Rihito’s crush, who is immediately visited by Ranmaru to prevent the loss of Rihito’s innocence.
The episode will portray Ranmaru’s eccentric efforts to achieve this goal, and fans can expect a number of humorous and absurd scenarios, such as dream manipulations. Baban Baban Ban Vampire Episode 1, titled ‘The Bathhouse Vampire,’ is set to premiere on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST in Japan.
The episode will be broadcast on TV Asahi’s new IMAnimation programming block on channels such as BS Asahi and CS TV Asahi Channel 1. Both Japanese and international audiences will be able to stream the episode exclusively on Netflix.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.