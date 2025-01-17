Baban Baban Ban Vampire Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Baban Baban Ban Vampire Episode 2 will see Aoi visit Ranmaru at his workspace, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more details here.
The premiere of Baban Baban Ban Vampire introduced viewers to the “Bathhouse Vampire” Ranmaru Mori, a 450-year-old vampire and bathhouse worker at Koi Bathhouse. He leads a double life, where he hunts criminals at night in order to blend into human society.
Ranmaru has secretly worked there for ten years, waiting to taste the “unsullied” blood of Rihito Tatsuno, the owner's son, when he turns 18. However, Rihito falls for Aoi Shinozuka, threatening Ranmaru’s plan. Attempting to intervene, Ranmaru visits Aoi, but she denies being in love, complicating his plans.
Baban Baban Ban Vampire Episode 2 will see Ranmaru’s attempt to sabotage Rihito's relationship inadvertently encourage Rihito's feelings, leaving him frustrated. Meanwhile, Aoi will find herself intrigued by her first encounter with a vampire.
The next day, Ranmaru will observe Rihito protecting Aoi from delinquents despite being injured. That evening, while Ranmaru mans the bathhouse, Aoi will unexpectedly appear in the women’s bath, leaving him startled.
Baban Baban Ban Vampire Episode 2, titled ‘Unpleasant Vampire,’ will air in Japan on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST, according to the official website. International audiences can watch the English-subtitled version at corresponding times in their time zones.
The episode will be broadcast on TV Asahi’s nationwide “IMAnimation” network, including BS Asahi and CS TV Asahi Channel 1. Additionally, international viewers can stream Baban Baban Ban Vampire Episode 2 on Netflix shortly after its release in Japan.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Baban Baban Ban Vampire anime.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.