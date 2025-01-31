Baban Baban Ban Vampire Episode 4: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Baban Baban Ban Vampire saw Ranmaru rescue Aoi from an attacker. When she regained consciousness, she expressed her gratitude. She then stated that she had fallen in love, which Ranmaru misinterpreted as her feelings for Rihito.

This misunderstanding nearly led him to drink her blood. Before he could act, Rihito arrived and was surprised by their close proximity. After escorting Aoi home, Rihito mistakenly assumed Ranmaru had romantic feelings for her and declared them rivals in love before hastily leaving the scene.

Baban Baban Ban Vampire Episode 4 will see Ranmaru confront Ken Shinozuka, also known as Franken, the leader of a delinquent group. After realizing that Franken is also a virgin, the fight will end quickly in Ranmaru’s favor.

Impressed by his strength, Franken will begin to admire him, addressing him as “Aniki.” Later, Franken will join Rihito at his home, fitting in seamlessly at the dinner table. When he decides to stay overnight, Rihito suggests all three sleep together, leaving Ranmaru struggling to control his instincts.

According to the official anime website, Baban Baban Ban Vampire Episode 4 will air in Japan on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. International audiences can watch the episode with English subtitles at corresponding times in their regions.

In Japan, Baban Baban Ban Vampire Episode 4 will be broadcast through TV Asahi's nationwide “IMAnimation” block, specifically on CS TV Asahi Channel 1 and BS Asahi. For international viewers, the episode will be available for streaming on Netflix.

