BabanBabanBan Vampire Episode 11: Ranmaru Vs. Nagayoshi; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last BabanBabanBan Vampire episode , titled ‘Mr. Sakamoto and the Vampire,’ saw Umetaro Sakamoto's routine as a teacher disrupted when he was attacked by a vampire targeting vampire hunters. Despite sustaining serious injuries, he survived and later recounted the ordeal to Ranmaru, urging him to eliminate the threat.

That night, the vampire returned to the school and nearly drained Yamanba, but Franken intervened. However, Franken was easily defeated before Ranmaru arrived to fight. The vampire was then revealed to be Ranmaru’s brother, Nagayoshi Mori, who confessed to killing Ryoma Sakamoto.

BabanBabanBan Vampire Episode 11 will see Ranmaru fight his brother now that he is aware that Nagayoshi was responsible for Sakamoto's death. The upcoming battle will prove challenging for the bathhouse vampire.

However, Ranmaru will draw on the strength of his feelings for Rihito and launch a counterattack. During the battle, Kaorun would suddenly arrives with an improvised weapon. Though Ranmaru will urge him to flee, the object Kaorun wields will lead to an unforeseen twist that could change the course of the fight.

Titled ‘Love, Crosses, and Vampires,’ BabanBabanBan Vampire Episode 11 is set to release in Japan on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version will be available for international audiences at specific times based on their respective time zones.

In Japan, BabanBabanBan Vampire Episode 11 will air on TV Asahi’s nationwide network “IMAnimation,” along with broadcasts on CS TV Asahi Channel 1 and BS Asahi. International viewers can stream the episode on Netflix.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.