Bad Girl Anime in Production: What Fans Can Expect

The Bad Girl anime will be produced by Bridge, with Takeshi Furuta as the director and Yūki Morimoto as the head of character designs. The official website has confirmed the main cast, voice cast, and music, but no release date or details about the voice cast or music are available. The announcement comes amid ongoing discussions on the anime's production.

The Bad Girls anime is in production, with the official website revealing the first visual of the adaptation featuring the main cast. The manga, written by Nikumaru, has only three published volumes since 2021, with the fourth set to release on July 25, 2024. The project's details include Bridge as the studio, Takeshi Furuta as the director, Yūki Morimoto as the character designer, and Arisa Okehazama as the music composer.

The Bad Girls anime will adapt the manga, a four-panel series per page, into a comedy centered around high school life with four female characters. Yu Yutani, a well-behaved girl, becomes interested in the school's disciplinary committee chairman, Atori Mizutori, and decides to behave as a "bad girl" to get her attention. The first season of the anime is uncertain due to the manga's structure, and there is no certainty on the number of episodes.

Following is the official synopsis of the series,

"Yuu Yuutani, a first-year high school student with sharp eyes, large piercings, and flashy two-tone hair, is not a well-known bad girl who everyone makes way for. She is actually a very good girl at heart, and her mind is always full of thoughts of the school's Madonna, Atori Mizutori. Wanting to attract the attention of the disciplinary committee chairman Atori, Yuu decides to quit being an honor student and become a "bad delinquent!" A school comedy depicting the struggles of a slightly foolish self-proclaimed delinquent is about to begin! (Official Site, translated)"

Author of Bad Girl manga issues and statement following the news

Following the anime adaptation, the author of the Bad Girl manga series, Nikimaru, issued a statement,

"Thank you very much for the anime adaptation of Bad Girl…thank you very much! I would like to thank all the readers who have supported me, my editor, who worked with me to create this work, and the companies that approached me… I would like to list each and every one of these people by name and express my gratitude to them, but I cannot do so in so many words, so I will skip that part for now."

The statement continued, "Although there is not much I can say about the content of the anime, I feel that the director, Mr. Furuta, Mr. Yonemura (series composition), and everyone else involved will do a great job in creating the original work. I am sure that the anime will be a very exciting work, and I would be very happy if I could share this excitement with our readers and anyone else who comes into contact with the series through the anime adaptation! Thank you very much for your support!"

