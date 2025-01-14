BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
With Mutsumi’s collapse during the band’s live concert, fans can only wonder how the girls will continue their tour. Don’t miss BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 3 for more; get release DEETS here.
The fallout from Ave Mujica’s face reveal unfolded in ‘Exitus acta probat.’ Sakiko faced backlash as MyGO!!!!! members learn about her involvement with the band, while tension rose within Ave Mujica as Sakiko chastised Nyamu’s impulsive decision.
Mutsumi, however, struggled the most, and her declining mental health affected the group. Her inadvertent comment during a TV interview sparks disbandment rumors as well. Amid these challenges, Uika offered Sakiko a place to stay.
Mutsumi then collapsed during their tour’s debut performance. BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 3 will likely address the aftermath of this event. The incident may exacerbate rumors about the group’s potential disbandment, straining their public image and internal cohesion.
The episode could also explore Mutsumi’s mental health challenges, exploring what led to her collapse and the ongoing pressures she faces. As these issues are unravelled, the band’s rising popularity may hang in the balance, with further disruptions likely to test their unity and tenacity.
BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 3, titled ‘Quid Faciam? (What Can I Do?),’ will air on January 16, 2025, at 11 pm JST across various TV platforms in Japan. International audiences may watch it earlier on the same day due to time zone differences.
In Japan, it will be broadcast on channels like TOKYO MX, with repeats on BS NTV, Sun TV, and others. Japanese viewers can stream BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 3 on platforms like ABEMA and U-NEXT, while global fans can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.