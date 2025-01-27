BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
With Ave Mujica having decided to disband, don’t miss BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 5 to find out what happens next. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The last BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode saw Mortis take control of Mutsumi’s body and perform successfully, boosting Ave Mujica’s morale and public reception. While Umiri, Nyamu, and Uika welcomed “Mutsumi’s” new sociability, Sakiko became uneasy, noticing the drastic change.
During rehearsal, Mortis admits she cannot play guitar, prompting Sakiko to confront her. Mortis then revealed her identity and warned Sakiko that she would keep suppressing Mutsumi if the band didn’t remain intact.
Sakiko shared this with the group, though despite Mortis's pleas, Ave Mujica ended up announcing their disbandment at the Fukuoka concert. BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 5 will likely explore the aftermath of this event, as well as Mortis’s continued presence.
As the members grapple with the impact of Mutsumi’s split personality on their relationships and future, a number of emotional conflicts and difficult decisions will likely take place. The episode may also examine whether Mortis will remain in control over Mutsumi or not.
Titled ‘Facta Fugis, Facienda Petis,’ BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 5 is set to debut on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 11 pm JST on various TV networks across Japan. Due to time zone differences, international audiences can access the English-subtitled version earlier on the same day.
In Japan, it will be broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by repeat airings on BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and others. It will also stream on platforms like ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Amazon Prime Video. Internationally, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 5 will be available on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.