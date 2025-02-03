BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 6: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last episode, titled ‘Facta Fugis, Facienda Petis,’ saw the Ave Mujica members drift apart after disbanding. Sakiko moved out of Uika’s apartment, returning to her father despite Uika’s promise to stay by her side. A month later, Sakiko’s grandfather ordered her to return to the Togawa mansion, which she did.

Tomori recalled her time in Crychic with Sakiko and left a note in her locker, asking if she is happy. Sakiko crumpled it, leading Tomori and Anon to follow her. Meanwhile, Soyo found Mortis struggling to revive Mutsumi’s personality.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 6 will likely address Mutsumi’s condition and whether Soyo can help restore her. Mortis’s desperation may further complicate matters as she struggles to maintain control of Mutsumi’s body.

Meanwhile, Sakiko’s response to Tomori’s invitation to form a band again could determine her future direction. The episode may also examine the lingering effects of Ave Mujica’s breakup on its former members, depicting their emotional conflicts and personal struggles.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 6, titled ‘Animum Reges,’ will air on various Japanese TV networks on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, the English-subtitled version will be available to international fans earlier the same day.

Advertisement

In Japan, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 6 will be broadcast on TOKYO MX, with repeat showings on other channels. It will also be available for streaming on platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, and U-NEXT. Internationally, the episode will stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

For more updates from the BanG Dream! Ave Mujica anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.